Christian Horner breaks silence as Red Bull F1 boss is cleared of controlling behaviour after accuser's appeal dismissed

23 August 2024, 15:18 | Updated: 23 August 2024, 15:21

Christian Horner - pictured with wife Geri Halliwell (right) - will remain as Red Bull team principal
Christian Horner - pictured with wife Geri Halliwell (right) - will remain as Red Bull team principal. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Christian Horner has spoken out about his relief after he was cleared of allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague following an appeal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 50-year-old, who has always denied the claims, was exonerated by the racing team's parent company Red Bull GmbH on the eve of the opening race in Bahrain in March.

Horner's complainant, who was then suspended on full pay, then lodged a formal appeal against Red Bull's decision. The process also saw a file leaked to 200 people in the F1 paddock which was alleged to contain evidence of wrongdoing.

The subsequent appeal was carried out by an independent KC but was also thrown out, Red Bull said on Thursday. Red Bull confirmed that the "internal process has concluded".

Now, speaking out for the first time since he was cleared, Horner - who is married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell - described a sense of relief at being able to focus his Red Bull team.

Christian Horner at the Belgian Grand Prix
Christian Horner at the Belgian Grand Prix. Picture: Getty

Read More: Christian Horner cleared of controlling behaviour and will remain Red Bull team principal after appeal dismissed

Read More: Geri Halliwell reverts to her maiden name in Dior video amid Christian Horner scandal

Speaking to Sky Sports, Horner said: "Obviously, it's been a hugely thorough process and, of course, I was relieved with the appeal concluding and dismissing the claim.

"So, now It's very much, as it has been all season, focus on track, here at Max's home race and looking forward to these last 10 races."

Red Bull currently sit at the top of the constructor's championships as they seek a third title in a row.

The team's lead driver Max Verstappen is also at the top of the driver's championship, leading McLarren's Lando Norris by 78 points. He is seeking his fourth title.

But Verstappen has not won a race for five weekends now as he looks to take his home title.

Horner was accused of controlling behaviour by a female member of staff
Horner was accused of controlling behaviour by a female member of staff. Picture: Alamy

Announcing Horner was cleared of the allegations, a statement from Red Bull GmbH read: "Earlier this year a complaint raised against Christian Horner was investigated.

"That complaint was dealt with through the company's grievance procedure by the appointment of an independent KC who dismissed the grievance.

"The complainant exercised the right to appeal, and the appeal was carried out by another independent KC.

"All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not upheld. The KC's conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded.

"The company respects the privacy of all its employees and will not be making further public comment on this matter at this time. Red Bull is committed to continuing to meet the highest workplace standards."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police are hunting for the culprit after a swastika and other racist graffiti was scrawled on Dulwich Hamlet's sign

South London football club targeted with swastika and racist graffiti as police hunt for suspect

Rescue personnel above a river near Abukhaireni town

27 killed after bus carrying Indian pilgrims crashes off major road in Nepal

Leeds Festival forced to close third stage as Storm Lilian's 80mph winds send tents flying through sky

Leeds Festival forced to close third stage as Storm Lilian's 80mph winds send tents flying through sky

Jeremy Clarkson was seen carrying produce into the pub ahead of its opening

Jeremy Clarkson opens new pub as fans queue for hours to be among the first inside

Iceland Volcano Eruption

Icelandic volcano erupts for sixth time since December

Paul and Luke Sissons have been jailed for their part in the disorder

HS2 tunnelling leader and brother jailed for 3 years after rioting and attacking police at Rotherham migrant hotel

Robert F Kennedy Jr withdraws from US presidential race in Arizona ahead of expected Donald Trump endorsement

Robert F Kennedy Jr withdraws from US presidential race in Arizona ahead of expected Donald Trump endorsement

Nicholas Rossi

Man accused of faking death and fleeing to UK to avoid rape case faces US trial

Narendra Modi shakes hands with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

Indian Prime Minister Modi meets Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kyiv

Hannah Lynch and her father Mike both died in the tragedy

Family release first picture of Hannah Lynch with father Mike, as friends pay tribute to teen after superyacht tragedy

The police have ended their investigation into the Westminster gambling scandal

Met Police end probe into election gambling scandal with no charges, as Gambling Commission continues to investigate

Ukrainian servicemen

Ukraine ‘reverses Russian gains to recapture land in Kharkiv region’

People stand in front of a small brick house after a fire in Novi Sad

Four children among six killed in house fire in northern Serbia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Ukraine for talks with President Zelensky

Nick Grimshaw and his mother

Nick Grimshaw and mother 'sedated by gang who pumped knockout gas into Ibiza villa' before breaking in

Storm Lilian causes havoc for Leeds Festival-goers as 80mph winds tear down trees and halt flights

Storm Lilian causes havoc for Leeds Festival-goers as 80mph winds tear down trees and halt flights

Latest News

See more Latest News

LBC was invited to join the RAF on a three-week NATO air policing mission in Iceland

Behind the scenes of Nato's air policing mission in Iceland

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets for Elsie's funeral today

Hundreds of devastated mourners gather for funeral of seven-year-old Elsie, who was killed in Southport stabbings
Body of Mike Lynch’s daughter Hannah, 18, recovered from Bayesian superyacht - as manslaughter probe launched

Body of Mike Lynch’s daughter Hannah, 18, recovered from Bayesian superyacht - asBody of Mike Lynch’s daughter Hannah, 18, recovered from Bayesian superyacht - as manslaughter probe launched
Volunteers use a boat to help rescue people on a flooded street

Death toll rises to 30 as floods batter India and Bangladesh

Killer dogs suspected of mauling owner to death in Birmingham found 24 hours after police launch urgent hunt

Killer dogs suspected of mauling man to death in Birmingham found 24 hours after police launch urgent hunt
Rescuers above a a river near Abukhaireni town

14 killed and more missing after pilgrim bus crashes off road in Nepal

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Amy Dowden (left) and Dianne Buswell seen outside a dance studio in London where the dancers have been rehearsing ahead of the new series

Amy Dowden says she’s ‘crushed’ as she’s rushed back to hospital in new cancer scare

Berlin Zoo employees measuring newborn giant pandas

Second set of giant panda cubs arrives at Berlin Zoo

Manslaughter probe launched over Bayesian superyacht sinking as rescuers search for final missing person

Manslaughter probe launched over Bayesian superyacht sinking as rescuers resume search for final missing person
Rescue personnel climb down into the sinkhole

Woman plunges into 26ft hole after pavement collapses in Malaysian capital

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Donald Trump rejects claims Queen Elizabeth found him rude: 'I was her favourite president'
King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie

Prince Harry 'wins' against Meghan Markle as couple makes major call over Archie and Lilibet

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit