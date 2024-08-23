Christian Horner breaks silence as Red Bull F1 boss is cleared of controlling behaviour after accuser's appeal dismissed

Christian Horner - pictured with wife Geri Halliwell (right) - will remain as Red Bull team principal. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Christian Horner has spoken out about his relief after he was cleared of allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague following an appeal.

The 50-year-old, who has always denied the claims, was exonerated by the racing team's parent company Red Bull GmbH on the eve of the opening race in Bahrain in March.

Horner's complainant, who was then suspended on full pay, then lodged a formal appeal against Red Bull's decision. The process also saw a file leaked to 200 people in the F1 paddock which was alleged to contain evidence of wrongdoing.

The subsequent appeal was carried out by an independent KC but was also thrown out, Red Bull said on Thursday. Red Bull confirmed that the "internal process has concluded".

Now, speaking out for the first time since he was cleared, Horner - who is married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell - described a sense of relief at being able to focus his Red Bull team.

Christian Horner at the Belgian Grand Prix. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Sky Sports, Horner said: "Obviously, it's been a hugely thorough process and, of course, I was relieved with the appeal concluding and dismissing the claim.

"So, now It's very much, as it has been all season, focus on track, here at Max's home race and looking forward to these last 10 races."

Red Bull currently sit at the top of the constructor's championships as they seek a third title in a row.

The team's lead driver Max Verstappen is also at the top of the driver's championship, leading McLarren's Lando Norris by 78 points. He is seeking his fourth title.

But Verstappen has not won a race for five weekends now as he looks to take his home title.

Horner was accused of controlling behaviour by a female member of staff. Picture: Alamy

Announcing Horner was cleared of the allegations, a statement from Red Bull GmbH read: "Earlier this year a complaint raised against Christian Horner was investigated.

"That complaint was dealt with through the company's grievance procedure by the appointment of an independent KC who dismissed the grievance.

"The complainant exercised the right to appeal, and the appeal was carried out by another independent KC.

"All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not upheld. The KC's conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded.

"The company respects the privacy of all its employees and will not be making further public comment on this matter at this time. Red Bull is committed to continuing to meet the highest workplace standards."