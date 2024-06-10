Geri Halliwell reverts to her maiden name in Dior video amid Christian Horner scandal

Geri said “C’est moi Geri, Geri Halliwell” in the clip for Dior. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Geri Halliwell has started to use her maiden name again amid the ongoing text message scandal that has rocked her marriage to husband Christian Horner.

Geri, 51, appeared in a video clip for luxury brand Dior where she refers to herself in French as Geri Halliwell.

She begins the clip by saying: “C’est moi Geri, Geri Halliwell” which translates to “It's me Geri, Geri Halliwell”.

She had recently begun referring to herself as Geri Halliwell-Horner and her Instagram account is Gerihalliwellhorner.

Christian Horner was cleared of misconduct by Red Bull earlier this year after a colleague made claims of inappropriate behaviour. He has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

His accuser has been suspended on full pay by Red Bull.

Geri was being followed by cameras ahead of Dior's fashion show at Drummond Castle on Monday.

In the clip she was shown an exhibition from the luxury French brand before taking a seat on a catwalk front row alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Jennifer Lawrence.

When asked about the matter before the recent Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said: “There was a grievance that was raised, it was dealt with in the most professional manner by the group – not by Red Bull Racing but by the owners of Red Bull Racing, Red Bull GmbH – that appointed an independent KC, that is one of the most reputable KCs in the land, and he took time to investigate fully all of the facts.

“He interviewed all of the people involved as well as others of interest. He looked at everything and he came to the conclusion where he dismissed the grievance.

“As far as I am concerned, and as far as Red Bull are concerned, we moved on and we look to the future.

“The time now is to draw a line under it.”

Geri took Horner’s name after their wedding in 2015.