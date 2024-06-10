Dr Michael Mosley's body 'found 100m from safety', as last hike revealed, with wife Clare saying 'he nearly made it'

10 June 2024, 05:32 | Updated: 10 June 2024, 05:34

Dr Michael Mosley's body has been found
Dr Michael Mosley's body has been found. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Dr Michael Mosley's body was found just 100 metres from safety on a Greek island, following four days of searching.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The TV doctor's body was discovered in a rocky area beside Agia Marina on the island of Symi, with his wife paying tribute to her "funny, kind and brilliant husband".

He had set off from St Nicholas' Beach to the accommodation that he was sharing with his wife in Symi town on Wednesday at about 1.30pm. The walk, in 37C heat, should have taken 20 minutes.

It is now believed that having reached the town of Pedi, he took a wrong turn and instead of going towards Symi town, he went up a steep incline to Agia Marina beach, two miles away.

Read more: 'We had an incredibly lucky life together': Dr Michael Mosley's wife pays tribute after body found on Greek island

Read more: 'He'll be deeply missed': Jamie Oliver and Peter Andre lead tributes to Michael Mosley as body found

Dr Michael Mosley
Dr Michael Mosley. Picture: Alamy

His disappearance sparked a huge four-day manhunt, and on Sunday he was discovered off the path near some caves, on the way down towards Agia Marina.

He was spotted by the island's mayor, who had accompanied searchers to the area, as they left on a boat to go back to Pedi.

Eleftherios Papakalodoukas saw something as he looked back towards the island, and alerted the manager of a beach restaurant, who called police.

Agia Marina bar manager Ilias Tsavaris, 38, discovered the body around 100 metres from his establishment after it was flagged by the mayor.

A general view of Agia Marina in Symi, Greece, where the body of TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley has been discovered
A general view of Agia Marina in Symi, Greece, where the body of TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley has been discovered. Picture: Alamy

"They saw it with the boat," he said. "The mayor came and saw something so that is when they called me and said 'hey they saw something go and check there'.

"They called me, they said 'you know what we saw something from far away can you go and check' so I went there.

"So when I walked up I saw something like a body to make sure. You don't see a dead body everyday, it is not a warzone, it's summer you are supposed to have fun and swimming.

"He came from Pedi OK, and he walked not through the restaurant. If he had walked through there (the bar) we would have checked the cameras.

He said "rescuers had searched that area everyday with helicopters". It has sparked questions about how they did not find the body sooner.

Dr Michael Mosley with his wife Clare Bailey, who first raised the alarm
Dr Michael Mosley with his wife Clare Bailey, who first raised the alarm. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, Dr Mosley's wife Dr Clare Bailey said: "I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together.

"We loved each other very much and were so happy together," a statement issued on behalf of Michael Mosley's wife says.

"I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

"My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

Body found in the search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

"We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.

"Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special.

"We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect.

"I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael.

"Thank you all."

During the search, one emergency worker had to be stretchered away from the scene with a suspected broken leg after falling on the terrain.

Read more: Firefighters searching cave called 'The Abyss' for Dr Michael Mosley as volunteer army assembles to find him in Greece

Read more: Fresh CCTV shows missing Dr Michael Mosley walking towards hills on Greek island before disappearance

Dr Michael Mosley with his wife Clare Bailey, who first raised the alarm
Dr Michael Mosley with his wife Clare Bailey, who first raised the alarm. Picture: Alamy

The mayor said he had been on the way to search in a cave when he saw the body on the rocks above the beach.

It came after fresh CCTV showed Dr Mosley walking towards the hills on a Greek island before his disappearance.

His family flew out to the island to help with the search for him.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Labour Shadow Schools Minister Catherine McKinnell

Labour plan to give all primary school children free breakfasts - but shadow schools minister doesn't know how many

The wreckage of a bus at the bottom of a gorge

At least nine dead after suspected militants fire at Hindu pilgrims in Kashmir

Emmanuel Macron appears on French TV

Macron calls snap election after far right gains rattle EU’s traditional powers

Live
LBC's Live Election Coverage

General Election LIVE: Lib Dems to pledge £9bn for NHS and social care in manifesto

French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the National Assembly and called new parliamentary elections after a defeat in a European vote.

Macron calls snap French election and Belgian PM to quit after right-wing gains across Europe in EU vote

European Election Italy

Italy’s prime minister gets domestic and European boost from EU election win

Mideast US Blinken

Antony Blinken returns to Middle East as Israel-Hamas ceasefire hangs in balance

Suella Braverman says the Conservatives should welcome Nigel Farage

Suella Braverman says Conservatives should 'welcome' Nigel Farage to 'unite the right'

The birth mother who abused brave Tony Hudgell and left him a double amputee is back in prison after "having a relationship with a sex offender".

Cruel birth mother who left Tony Hudgell needing double amputation back in prison over relationship with sex offender

European Election France

Macron dissolves French parliament and calls snap election after EU vote defeat

Supporters of French far-right National Rally react at the party election night headquarters in Paris

Far-right gains in EU elections deal stunning defeats to Macron and Scholz

Rishi Sunak has pledged a return to 'bobbies on the beat' as he pledged to recruit 8,000 more neighbourhood police officers

Sunak pledges 8,000 new neighbourhood police officers as party aims to bring back 'bobbies on beat'

Donald Trump walks out of the courtroom to make comments to members of the media after a jury convicted him of felony crimes for falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016

Donald Trump to have probation interview ahead of New York sentencing

Rubble of a building damaged by an Israeli bombing

Almost 300 Palestinians killed as Israel rescued hostages – Gaza Health Ministry

People stand on the outside esplanade during a voting event at the European Parliament in Brussels

EU projection shows far-right parties making big gains in European elections

French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the National Assembly and called new parliamentary elections after a defeat in a European vote.

Emmanuel Macron calls shock French snap election after far-right surge in EU poll

Latest News

See more Latest News

Centrist stalwart Benny Gantz has resigned from Israel's war cabinet

Benny Gantz resigns from Israeli war cabinet - sparking headache for PM Netanyahu

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-member war cabinet, announces his resignation in a statement in Ramat Gan, Israel

Benny Gantz, centrist member of Israel’s war cabinet, resigns

People vote in European and local elections in Baleni, Romania

Early estimates suggest shift to far right as EU elections near end

Young people at the Lambeth Country Show in Brockwell Park, London England United Kingdom UK

Woman fighting for life in hospital after fairground ride malfunction at south London country show
South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea restarts loudspeaker broadcasts in retaliation for balloons

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen is 'seriously ill in hospital', his former club has confirmed.

Liverpool legend and pundit Alan Hansen 'seriously ill in hospital' as former club sends well-wishes
Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40.

Hamas say three hostages including American citizen killed in Israeli raid which freed four others
Narendra Modi, right, is sworn-in as the prime minister of India by President Draupadi Murmu, left, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, India

Narendra Modi sworn in for rare third term as India’s prime minister

The 67-year-old was with his wife and friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday, before going missing.

'He'll be deeply missed': Jamie Oliver and Peter Andre lead tributes to Michael Mosley as body found
Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer says arguments for nuclear deterrence are like arguments for carrying knives.

‘It makes us a target’: Green party co-leader compares nuclear weapon argument to that of carrying knives

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and William are said to have grown closer as they deal with rifts in the family.

Royal rift with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew has 'brought King Charles and Prince William closer'
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster

Duke of Westminster shares loving photos of plush society wedding to Olivia Henson

The King wanted to 'lead from the front'.

Determined King Charles led D-Day celebrations 'less than 24 hours after being in hospital for cancer treatment'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit