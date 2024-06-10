Dr Michael Mosley's body 'found 100m from safety', as last hike revealed, with wife Clare saying 'he nearly made it'

Dr Michael Mosley's body has been found. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Dr Michael Mosley's body was found just 100 metres from safety on a Greek island, following four days of searching.

The TV doctor's body was discovered in a rocky area beside Agia Marina on the island of Symi, with his wife paying tribute to her "funny, kind and brilliant husband".

He had set off from St Nicholas' Beach to the accommodation that he was sharing with his wife in Symi town on Wednesday at about 1.30pm. The walk, in 37C heat, should have taken 20 minutes.

It is now believed that having reached the town of Pedi, he took a wrong turn and instead of going towards Symi town, he went up a steep incline to Agia Marina beach, two miles away.

His disappearance sparked a huge four-day manhunt, and on Sunday he was discovered off the path near some caves, on the way down towards Agia Marina.

He was spotted by the island's mayor, who had accompanied searchers to the area, as they left on a boat to go back to Pedi.

Eleftherios Papakalodoukas saw something as he looked back towards the island, and alerted the manager of a beach restaurant, who called police.

Agia Marina bar manager Ilias Tsavaris, 38, discovered the body around 100 metres from his establishment after it was flagged by the mayor.

A general view of Agia Marina in Symi, Greece, where the body of TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley has been discovered. Picture: Alamy

"They saw it with the boat," he said. "The mayor came and saw something so that is when they called me and said 'hey they saw something go and check there'.

"They called me, they said 'you know what we saw something from far away can you go and check' so I went there.

"So when I walked up I saw something like a body to make sure. You don't see a dead body everyday, it is not a warzone, it's summer you are supposed to have fun and swimming.

"He came from Pedi OK, and he walked not through the restaurant. If he had walked through there (the bar) we would have checked the cameras.

He said "rescuers had searched that area everyday with helicopters". It has sparked questions about how they did not find the body sooner.

In a statement, Dr Mosley's wife Dr Clare Bailey said: "I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together.

"We loved each other very much and were so happy together," a statement issued on behalf of Michael Mosley's wife says.

"I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

"My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

Body found in the search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

"We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.

"Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special.

"We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect.

"I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael.

"Thank you all."

During the search, one emergency worker had to be stretchered away from the scene with a suspected broken leg after falling on the terrain.

The mayor said he had been on the way to search in a cave when he saw the body on the rocks above the beach.

It came after fresh CCTV showed Dr Mosley walking towards the hills on a Greek island before his disappearance.

His family flew out to the island to help with the search for him.