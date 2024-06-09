'He'll be deeply missed': Jamie Oliver and Peter Andre lead tributes to Michael Mosley as body found

The 67-year-old was with his wife and friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday, before going missing. Picture: Alamy/BBC

By Emma Soteriou

Tributes to Michael Mosley have poured in after a body was found during the search for the TV doctor.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dr Michael Mosley was confirmed to have died on Sunday after going missing during a holiday with his wife.

He went missing on the Greek island of Symi on Wednesday, sparking a major search by emergency services.

His body was discovered four days later in a rocky area beside Agia Marina, around 30-minutes walk from the village of Pedi where Dr Mosley was last seen on CCTV.

His widow, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, paid tribute to her "wonderful" husband in a statement.

She said she was "incredibly proud" of their children, who flew out to help with the search.

Read more: Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley who disappeared on Greek island

Read more: Firefighters searching cave called 'The Abyss' for Dr Michael Mosley as volunteer army assembles to find him in Greece

Body found in the search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Tributes have since flooded in for the TV doctor, with celebrity chef and healthy eating campaigner Jamie Oliver praising the work he did for public health.

Oliver wrote on Instagram: "What a wonderfully sweet, kind and gentle man he was. He did such a lot of good for public health with his TV shows and research.

"He was a curious investigator, producer and presenter and often changed the conversation around many public health issues for the better.

"He will be sadly missed... love and thoughts to Claire and all of his family."

Sharing a photo of Dr Mosley, Peter Andre wrote: "Absolutely devastating. A wonderful human being."

Mosley's co-presenter on Trust Me, I'm A Doctor, Dr Saleyha Ahsan, described him as a "national treasure" and a "hugely talented" man.

She recalled how Mosley put her "to ease" while she was doing an on-camera audition for a TV series.

Loose Women's Kaye Adams said: "So sad to hear the news about Dr Michael Moseley. We really have lost one of the good guys.

"I’ve interviewed him countless times over the years and he was always the same- kind, interesting, interested and warm. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones."

Tom Watson, the former deputy leader of the Labour Party, described Mosley who was known for popularising the 5:2 diet as a "hero".

"It's hard to describe how upset I am by this news," Mr Watson said posting on Twitter.

"Through courageous, science-based journalism, Michael Mosley has helped thousands of people get well and healthy. I'm one of them.

"He was a hero to me. He will be deeply missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Tragic news about Michael Mosley. He was such an important figure both on and off screen in the BBC science unit, and as a mentor to many of us when we started out in science presenting. And, as many of our colleagues have already said on here, he was a genuinely lovely man. So… — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) June 9, 2024

Physicist and TV presenter Brian Cox said Michael Mosley was a "genuinely lovely man" who helped him when he started his TV career.

"Tragic news about Michael Mosley," he posted on Twitter.

"He was such an important figure both on and off screen in the BBC science unit, and as a mentor to many of us when we started out in science presenting.

"And, as many of our colleagues have already said on here, he was a genuinely lovely man.

"So sorry for his family. RIP Michael."

Singer Midge Ure reflected on how far Dr Mosley's work on science and food had spread, writing on Twitter: "So sad about Michael Mosley.

"It's amazing how one 'cog in the machine'....one life in a world of billions can have an impact on others. I never met him, but we all knew him."