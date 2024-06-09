Breaking News

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley who disappeared on Greek island

A body has been found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley. Picture: Alamy/BBC/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A body has been found in the search for missing TV Doctor Michael Mosley.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The body was discovered in a rocky area beside Agia Marina during the search for 67-year-old Dr Michael Mosley.

The TV doctor disappeared four days ago during a trek, with rescuers having been searching nearby caves known as 'the Abyss'.

The rocky terrain became the centre of the search after all sea searches were stood down on Saturday - seeming to discount theories that he had fallen into the sea.

Read more: Firefighters searching cave called 'The Abyss' for Dr Michael Mosley as volunteer army assembles to find him in Greece

Read more: Fresh CCTV shows missing Dr Michael Mosley walking towards hills on Greek island before disappearance

It came after fresh CCTV showed Dr Mosley walking towards the hills on a Greek island before his disappearance.

Speaking earlier on Saturday, his wife, Dr Clare Bailey, said: "It has been three days since Michael left the beach to go for a walk. The longest and most unbearable days for myself and my children.

"The search is ongoing and our family are so incredibly grateful to the people of Symi, the Greek authorities and the British Consulate who are working tirelessly to help find Michael.

"We will not lose hope."

This story is being updated