Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley who disappeared on Greek island

9 June 2024, 09:08 | Updated: 9 June 2024, 09:27

A body has been found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley
A body has been found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley. Picture: Alamy/BBC/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A body has been found in the search for missing TV Doctor Michael Mosley.

The body was discovered in a rocky area beside Agia Marina during the search for 67-year-old Dr Michael Mosley.

The TV doctor disappeared four days ago during a trek, with rescuers having been searching nearby caves known as 'the Abyss'.

The rocky terrain became the centre of the search after all sea searches were stood down on Saturday - seeming to discount theories that he had fallen into the sea.

It came after fresh CCTV showed Dr Mosley walking towards the hills on a Greek island before his disappearance.

Speaking earlier on Saturday, his wife, Dr Clare Bailey, said: "It has been three days since Michael left the beach to go for a walk. The longest and most unbearable days for myself and my children.

"The search is ongoing and our family are so incredibly grateful to the people of Symi, the Greek authorities and the British Consulate who are working tirelessly to help find Michael.

"We will not lose hope."

This story is being updated

