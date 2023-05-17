Conjoined twins are now like 'typical sisters' and are thriving since being separated, parents say

17 May 2023, 20:33

Conjoined twins who have since been separated are now like 'normal' sisters
Conjoined twins who have since been separated are now like 'normal' sisters. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A pair of conjoined twins are now like "typical sisters" and are thriving since an operation to separate them, their parents have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Their parents Hannah and Dan Bateson, from County Antrim, Northern Ireland, discovered their unborn twin daughters were conjoined in a1 2-week scan.

They were joined from the chest to the pelvis, and had a shared bladder, bowel and fused leg.

The fact their hearts were separate was key, and allowed surgeons to separate them. The operation was completed successfully in March last year.

Ms Bateson says she and her husband see the twins as a "miracle", and love playing together.

Annie and Issie Bateson
Annie and Issie Bateson. Picture: Facebook

"Don't get me wrong, they're typical sisters," she told the Mail.

"One minute they are waving and clapping their hands at each other, the next they're fighting and bickering."

She said that the two have very different characters.

Ms Bateson added: "Issie's found her voice, she's babbling — a real chatterbox, while Annie is more of a silent rascal.

"She's the adventurer who will just disappear silently behind the television or sofa.

Hannah and Dan Bateson holding their daughters
Hannah and Dan Bateson holding their daughters. Picture: Facebook

"There are lots of unknowns ahead, but for now we're still riding the high of them being alive, surviving birth and surgery."

Hannah was referred to London’s University College Hospital, where the babies were delivered by a specialist team.

They were then transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital, which is the leading hospital in Europe for separating conjoined twins.

Hannah and Dan said after the successful operation: "Annie and Issie have been separated. It was a very long day, their surgery lasted until the early hours of Tuesday morning but our wee girlies did so well.

.
. Picture: Facebook

"There is a long recovery in front of them and we expect there to be some bumps along the way but they are strong wee ladies and are being well cared for."

The chances of having conjoined twins are extremely low - just one in 2.5 million.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Judy Garland's ruby slippers

Man indicted over theft of Judy Garland’s red slippers from The Wizard Of Oz

Danny Masterson and his wife

Jurors begin deliberating in rape trial of That ’70s Show star Masterson

Sanjay Shah

British financier ordered to pay Danish taxman £1.36bn over fraud

Elizabeth Holmes

Disgraced Theranos chief Holmes to begin 11-year jail term at end of May

Grain being loaded onto ship

Russia agrees extension to allow Ukrainian wheat to be exported

I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

James Heappey said Ukraine could be successful in its offensive with the air power it already has available to it

Ukraine can win the war with planes it already has, armed forces minister says, as he warns conflict will last for years

Flooded houses in Cesena, in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna

At least eight dead as heavy rains in Italy burst riverbanks and flood towns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they were in a 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York

'I wouldn't call it a chase,' says taxi driver who picked up Harry and Meghan

Slovakia embassy in Beijing

Embassies in Beijing asked to stop displaying ‘propaganda’ on their buildings

Brentford forward Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football and football-related activity for eight months

Premier League star Ivan Toney handed eight-month FA ban after admitting 232 breaches of betting rules

Elijah Edwards died aged just 12 days

Parents warned as baby dies and eight left in intensive care by heart inflammation from 'usually mild bug'

The film changes the names from the original animation.

‘It would be disingenuous to imply it was coincidental’: Film critic suggests Disney takes swipe at Kate Middleton in remake
Ben Wallace said the UK's role in sending fighter jets to Ukraine would be 'limited'

UK won't be giving fighter jets to Ukraine because RAF won't risk staff in war zone

Russia Ukraine Grain Deal

Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in boost for global food security

Harry and Meghan were chased by paparazzi for two hours through New York, a spokesman for the prince said

Harry and Meghan pursued by paparazzi for two hours through New York in ‘near catastrophic’ car chase

Latest News

See more Latest News

Abdulrizak Ali Hersi has been jailed for the assault, which took place on the Tube

Paedophile barred from standing near any women he doesn't know after sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl on Tube
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan says police are surrounding his home

Directors Andrey Zvyagintsev and Alexander Rodnyansky, right, pose for photographers after receiving the Official Competition Best Film award for their film Loveless at the London Film Festival Awards

Russia orders arrests of film producer and director who criticised Ukraine war

Kazem caused Ms Ozden's death in the horror crash in west London

Driver who killed beautician in 110mph Range Rover crash in London jailed for over seven years
If the temperature surpasses the limit long-term, it could lead to more wildfires and heatwaves.

Global temperatures to exceed vital 1.5C climate limit set at Paris agreement by 2027, scientists warn
The 'ideal' man and woman, according to AI

AI shows what the 'perfect man and woman' look like, as eating disorder group slams 'unrealistic' results
Johnny Depp poses for photographers at the photo call for Jeanne Du Barry at Cannes

Johnny Depp says at Cannes he has ‘no further need for Hollywood’

Kaleb showed his excitement at using a revolving door for the first time

'It’s amazing!': Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper delighted at seeing a revolving door for the first time
Harry and Meghan have had a stalker at their California mansion

Stalker arrested outside for lurking outside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's California mansion
At least four people have died after devastating floods hit Italy and Croatia

Grand Prix weekend in Imola called off as killer floods hit Italy and Croatia leaving at least four dead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a glamorous New York gala on Tuesday night.

'You can be the visionary of your own life': Meghan Markle hails 'acts of service' as she accepts prestigious award
Kate during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath

Princess of Wales reveals she 'never expected to become a royal' but she 'fell in love with William'
Prince Harry wants to be able to pay for police protection while in the UK

Police are not 'private bodyguards for the wealthy,' Prince Harry told as he brings legal challenge over his UK security

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Ministers need to fix 'industrial car crash' caused by post-Brexit economy

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies
James on Gove's renting reform

James O’Brien ponders: Is Michael Gove on to a ‘real winner’ with Renters’ Reform Bill?

Sir Keir Starmer has raised the prospect of lowering the voting age

'Votes at 16' could become the next political football but polarisation of the debate carries risks for both sides
'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance
James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: There's a multi-sided mutiny on the poop deck of HMS Britannia - poop everywhere in post-Brexit Britain
Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit