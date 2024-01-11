'Critical incident' declared as electric bus bursts into flames in Wimbledon

The electric bus caught fire this morning in Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A critical incident has been declared after an electric bus caught fire in south London this morning.

Residents reported a loud bang and thick smoke with ‘awful’ smelling fumes billowing through the streets.

Clouds of smoke were seen billowing from the bus on Wimbledon Hill road.

The blaze broke out at around 7am in Wimbledon Hill near the Alexandra pub.

The London Fire Brigade said no-one was injured and an investigation has begun into the cause of the fire.

Emergency services at the scene of the bus fire in Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

The Met Police said road closures and cordons are in place and that they were expected to be in place “for some time.”

“There were no reported injuries,” said the spokesperson.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

A LFB spokesperson said: “Firefighters have been called to a fire involving a bus on Wimbledon Hill Road in Wimbledon.

“Part of a double-decker electric bus is alight. A 25-metre cordon has been put in place as a precaution and road closures are in place. There are currently no reports of any injuries.

“The Brigade was called at 0721. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Wimbledon, New Malden and Wandsworth fire stations are at the scene.”