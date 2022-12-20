Lewis Goodall 7pm - 10pm
Woman, 44, charged with murder of children aged five and two in East London
20 December 2022, 09:32 | Updated: 20 December 2022, 09:47
A 44-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of two children in East London.
Kara Alexander, of Cornwallis Road in Dagenham, was arrested on Friday and charged on Monday.
Officers were called to a home on that road on Friday afternoon and found two young children had died.
The boys, aged five and two, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The family has been informed about the deaths and is being helped by the police.
Post mortems are due to be held.