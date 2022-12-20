Woman, 44, charged with murder of children aged five and two in East London

The boys were found dead in Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A 44-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of two children in East London.

Kara Alexander, of Cornwallis Road in Dagenham, was arrested on Friday and charged on Monday.

Officers were called to a home on that road on Friday afternoon and found two young children had died.

The boys, aged five and two, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The family has been informed about the deaths and is being helped by the police.

Post mortems are due to be held.