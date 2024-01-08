Mother, 29, accused of killing her four sons, aged 3 and 4, after house fire to stand trial in autumn

The two sets of twin boys died in the fire. Picture: Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

A woman accused of killing her two sets of twin sons in a house fire will face trial in the autumn.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Deveca Rose, 29, appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday charged with the manslaughter of her two sets of twin sons.

Speaking in court on Monday, the judge set a provisional trial of up to four weeks from September 2.

A plea hearing will also be held on March 8.

Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four, all died after a fire in Sutton, south London on 16 December 2021.

Read more: ‘I can’t stay silent’: Idris Elba calls for ban on ‘zombie knives’ and machetes in new campaign to end youth knife crime

Read more: Ministers call for former Post Office boss to lose CBE over Horizon scandal ahead of emergency debate

Deveca Rose appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday. Picture: Alamy

The children had been extracted from the "intense blaze" at the mid-terrace house by firefighters.

They were given CPR before they were taken to two south London hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Rose was subsequently charged with four counts of manslaughter and cruelty to a child under the age of 16.

Judge Lucraft granted Rose continued conditional bail during the conclusion of Monday’s hearing.

Dalton Hoath, 28, the boys' father, said his family was "utterly devastated" by the deaths of the "bright, caring, loving" children, who were passionate about football.

"They were bright, caring, loveable boys, but most of all Sons, Brothers, Grandsons, Great Grandsons, Nephews and Cousins," he said after the tragedy.

"We would like to thank all the emergency services who did so much to try and save our boys, and also the local community who have come together at this difficult time."