Ministers call for former Post Office boss to lose CBE over Horizon scandal ahead of emergency debate

8 January 2024, 10:27

There have been calls for Paula Vennells to be stripped of her CBE
There have been calls for Paula Vennells to be stripped of her CBE. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure to intervene in a brewing Post Office honours row after two Cabinet ministers called for Paula Vennells to be stripped of her CBE.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former CEO oversaw the Post Office as denied there were any problems with its Horizon system, which made it appear that money was missing and let to a spate of wrongful convictions.

Alan Bates, a former sub-postmaster who campaigned to expose the scandal, was offered an OBE but turned it down because Ms Vennells retains her honour.

Two Cabinet ministers have now said Ms Vennells should be stripped of her CBE, which was awarded to her in 2019, The Telegraph reports.

One minister said of Ms Vennells: “She should definitely lose her CBE. It is absolutely disgraceful what has happened to these people.”

A second Cabinet minister added: "She wilfully obfuscated and sought to defend the indefensible and that is just not honourable or becoming of the office."

It came as a petition calling for such reached one million signatures.

Paula Vennells, former Post Office CEO
Paula Vennells, former Post Office CEO. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, is expected to meet the minister for the Post Offfice, Kevin Hollinrake, on Monday to discuss clearing the names of sub-postmasters still fighting for justice.

It follows claims that the Post Office could have wrongly prosecuted dozens more operators due to the faulty Horizon system.

The scandal came about after more than 700 branch managers were convicted of false accounting, theft and fraud based on faulty software.

The Post Office acted as a prosecutor as it brought cases against sub-postmasters between 1999 and 2015, leaving many wrongfully imprisoned.

Others were left in a financial mess and some have died.

Read More: Petition to strip Paula Vennells of CBE over Horizon scandal reaches one million signatures

Read More: Post Office could have had dozens more wrongly prosecuted after Horizon pilot scheme, sources claim

Whitehall sources talking to the Guardian have now confirmed that a previous rollout to the Horizon computer system in 1995 and 1996 resulted in branch managers being prosecuted.

A senior Labour MP told the newspaper that two subpostmasters were prosecuted - but protested their innocence saying that there had been a glitch in the system.

Outrage at the prosecution of hundreds of subpostmasters has been building since ITV began airing its drama series Mr Bates vs The Post Office, but a campaign has been running for years to clear their names.

BRITAIN-JUSTICE-POST OFFICE
A senior Labour MP told the newspaper that two subpostmasters were prosecuted - but protested their innocence saying that there had been a glitch in the system. Picture: Getty

Rishi Sunak confirmed on Sunday that justice secretary Alex Chalk is trying to find a way to speed up that process - potentially by removing the Post Office from the appeals process.

"It wouldn't be right to pre-empt that process, obviously there's legal complexity in all of those things," Mr Sunak said.

"It's right we find every which way we can do to try and make this right for these people who were wrongfully treated at the time.

"Compensation is a part of that but there may be legal things that may be possible as well, and that's what the justice secretary is looking at."

Paula Vennells was CEO of the Post Office from 2012 to 2019.
Paula Vennells was CEO of the Post Office from 2012 to 2019. Picture: Alamy

The Post Office has tried to oppose a number of attempts at exoneration in recent years.

This could see the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) take over, making it easier to get those convictions cleared.

The Sunday Times was told Mr Chalk has concerns about arms-length bodies using private prosecutions.

He is also worried about the low rate of successful appeals by sub-postmasters.

Weekly Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street
The Sunday Times was told Mr Chalk has concerns about arms-length bodies using private prosecutions. Picture: Getty

But there are fears that with the CPS being independent of government he could not order it to wade in, and dozens of appeals would still remain in the hands of prosecutors even if the CPS took over.

That makes it less likely a blanket quashing of convictions would happen, despite growing public anger and calls from MPs and campaigners.

Janet Skinner, a former postmistress who was falsely accused of stealing nearly £60,000 from her Post Office in Hull - before her conviction was repealed in 2021 - said of Ms Vennells' CBE: That's supposed to be in recognition for doing good. She's far from doing good."

She told LBC's David Lammy: "A lot of prosecutions didn't happen on her watch, but it clearly states in [a] 2015 select committee hearing she was the CEO and the buck stops with her.

"At that time, they were aware of the issues with Horizon. She could've put a stop to that, but she didn't."

Metropolitan Police detectives are also looking at "potential fraud offences" committed during the scandal.

