Post Office could have had dozens more wrongly prosecuted after Horizon pilot scheme, sources claim

7 January 2024, 23:51

Alan Bates has spearheaded attempts to clear sub-postmasters in the Post Office Horizon scandal
The Post Office could have wrongly prosecuted dozens more operators due to the faulty Horizon system, it has been claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Post Office could have wrongly prosecuted dozens more operators due to the faulty Horizon system, it has been claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Whitehall sources talking to the Guardian have confirmed that a previous rollout to the Horizon computer system in 1995 and 1996 resulted in branch managers being prosecuted.

A senior Labour MP told the newspaper that two subpostmasters were prosecuted - but protested their innocence saying that there had been a glitch in the system.

Outrage at the prosecution of hundreds of subpostmasters has been building since ITV began airing its drama series Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

BRITAIN-JUSTICE-POST OFFICE
A senior Labour MP told the newspaper that two subpostmasters were prosecuted - but protested their innocence saying that there had been a glitch in the system. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of sub-postmasters were wrongly accused of fraud or theft between 1999 and 2015 after a computing error within Fujitsu's Horizon IT system, with some even being convicted and sent to prison.

It has been called the biggest miscarriage of justice in British history.

A campaign has been running for years to clear their names.

Rishi Sunak confirmed on Sunday that justice secretary Alex Chalk is trying to find a way to speed up that process - potentially by removing the Post Office from the appeals process.

"It wouldn't be right to pre-empt that process, obviously there's legal complexity in all of those things," Mr Sunak said.

"It's right we find every which way we can do to try and make this right for these people who were wrongfully treated at the time.

"Compensation is a part of that but there may be legal things that may be possible as well, and that's what the justice secretary is looking at."

Paula Vennells was CEO of the Post Office from 2012 to 2019.
Paula Vennells was CEO of the Post Office from 2012 to 2019. Picture: Alamy

The Post Office has tried to oppose a number of attempts at exoneration in recent years.

This could see the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) take over, making it easier to get those convictions cleared.

The Sunday Times was told Mr Chalk has concerns about arms-length bodies using private prosecutions.

He is also worried about the low rate of successful appeals by sub-postmasters.

Weekly Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street
The Sunday Times was told Mr Chalk has concerns about arms-length bodies using private prosecutions. Picture: Getty

But there are fears that with the CPS being independent of government he could not order it to wade in, and dozens of appeals would still remain in the hands of prosecutors even if the CPS took over.

That makes it less likely a blanket quashing of convictions would happen, despite growing public anger and calls from MPs and campaigners.

Janet Skinner, a former postmistress who was falsely accused of stealing nearly £60,000 from her Post Office in Hull - before her conviction was repealed in 2021 - said of Ms Vennells' CBE: That's supposed to be in recognition for doing good. She's far from doing good."

She told LBC's David Lammy: "A lot of prosecutions didn't happen on her watch, but it clearly states in [a] 2015 select committee hearing she was the CEO and the buck stops with her.

"At that time, they were aware of the issues with Horizon. She could've put a stop to that, but she didn't."

Metropolitan Police detectives are also looking at "potential fraud offences" committed during the scandal.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Views Flood Response Efforts In Oxfordshire

Sunak 'considered axing Rwanda scheme' during leadership bid but was warned off by allies

The girlfriend of disgraced MP Peter Bone has reportedly been selected as the Tories' candidate for the Wellingborough by-election

Disgraced MP's girlfriend 'to stand for Tories' in Wellingborough by-election after his recall over 'sexual misconduct'

An animal shelter which put out a desperate call for families to adopt its dogs during a cold snap has been overwhelmed with members of the public looking to help - finding homes for 120 pooches.

Queuing out the doors: Astonishing picture prompts Poles to save dogs from outdoor shelter before -20C winter snap

Two dogs wait to be adopted or temporarily fostered in Krakow, Poland

Polish animal shelter gets warm response to plea to house dogs during cold snap

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met residents affected by flooding in Oxford after Labour accused the PM of not responding to the crisis.

Sunak finally meets flood victims after Labour said PM was not doing enough to help affected families

Tube strikes planned for next week have been called off - after RMT negotiations with TfL progressed today.

Tube strikes next week called off after discussions between RMT union and TfL

Israel Palestinians

Israel signals major combat in northern Gaza is over as it switches focus

A rescuer inspects the map of the Krizna Jama cave near Grahovo, Slovenia

Five people trapped in cave in Slovenia after heavy rain sees water levels rise

Zara Aleena's killer was caught having sex with a prison worker

Zara Aleena's family breaks silence as her murderer is caught having sex with prison worker

Bangladesh Elections

Sheikh Hasina set for fourth consecutive term as PM as Bangladesh goes to polls

The car came off the road at Tetney Lock

Boy, 16, and man, 40, killed after car crashes off road and plunges into water at lock in Lincolnshire

Snow is due to hit parts of the UK as the Met Office issued an ice warning

Now for the snow: Flood-hit Britain braced as Met Office publishes weather warnings for ice and cold

Alan Bates has spearheaded attempts to clear sub-postmasters in the Post Office Horizon scandal

Rishi Sunak confirms government is developing plan to help Post Office workers clear their names in Horizon scandal

South Africa Crime Security

Private security firms fill void in crime-riddled South Africa

Japan Earthquake

Rescue teams still at work six days after Japanese earthquake

Rishi Sunak has pledged to keep cutting tax after Jeremy Hunt took a cautious stance

Rishi Sunak drops biggest hint yet he will cut tax before an election - despite Jeremy Hunt's caution

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jordan US Blinken Israel Palestinians

Antony Blinken continues Middle East diplomacy amid Gaza conflict

Egypt Coptic Christmas

In Pictures: Orthodox churches begin Christmas celebrations

The plane during the emergency

US officials order grounding of Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners after blowout

Alan Bates has spearheaded attempts to clear sub-postmasters in the Post Office Horizon scandal

Hundreds of Post Office workers 'could get appeals overturned quicker' under new plans to tackle Horizon scandal
Lloyd Austin

Biden officials were unaware US defence secretary was in hospital

Police are trying to track down the Night Watcher after he left victims beaten and terrified

Hunt for terrifying 'Night Watcher' who violently robs wealthy homes and ties up victims with 'military level skills'
Bangladesh Election

Bangladesh voters go to the polls amid opposition boycott

Japan Earthquake

Snow hinders rescues and aid deliveries after Japan quakes kill 126 people

Maya Bracken was found stabbed to death in a crashed Lexus

Named: Woman, 56, who was stabbed to death in crashed Lexus before boy, 18, dies at nearby train tracks
Donald Trump

Trump downplays Capitol siege and calls jailed rioters ‘hostages’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files
Sir Keir called on police to examine the Andrew accusations

No investigation into Prince Andrew, Met says, after Starmer calls for police to 'look at' Epstein accusations

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit