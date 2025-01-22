Donald Trump dismisses lecture from bishop urging him to 'have mercy' on LGBT+ community and immigrants

Donald Trump dismisses lecture from bishop urging him to 'have mercy' on LGBT+ community and immigrants. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has dismissed a lecture from a bishop who urged him to 'have mercy' on the LGBT+ community and immigrants.

Trump began his second day as president with a visit to the Washington National Cathedral. He was joined by his wife, Melania, as well as vice president JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance.

Among those addressing the congregation was Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, who issued a direct appeal to the president.

"Let me make one final plea, Mr President," she said. "Millions have put their trust in you.

"In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.

"There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in democratic, republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives."

National Cathedral Holds A Service Of Prayer For The Nation. Picture: Getty

Bishop Budde went on to highlight everything asylum seekers do to help the US, including those who "pick our crops and clean our office buildings" and those "who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals".

A stony-faced Trump could be seen looking over his shoulder and examining the booklet in his hands as she spoke.

"They may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals," Bishop Budde said.

"I ask you to have mercy, Mr President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away.

"And that you help those who are fleeing war and persecution in their own lands, to find compassion and welcome here.

"Our God teaches us that we are to be merciful to the stranger, for we were all once strangers in this land."

The remarks were not welcomed by Trump, who later said of the service: "They could have done better."

Elon Musk also criticised the speech on X, saying: "She got the woke mind virus real bad."

It comes after Trump ended his inauguration day by signing his first executive orders, which included cracking down on immigrants and ending "wasteful" government programmes promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion.

He also declared in his inauguration speech that there were only two genders in America.