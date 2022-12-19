Breaking News

Donald Trump should face criminal charges over US Capitol riot, investigating committee says

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump should face criminal charges over the US Capitol riot, an investigating committee has recommended.

The House Select Committee made four referrals to the Department of Justice, which include inciting or assisting an insurrection, defrauding the US government and obstructing an official proceeding.

The board - made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans - had been investigating the attack in January 2021, in which five people died when thousands of protestors stormed the building.

Democrat Jamie Raskin said the 18-month investigation found evidence on Mr Trump that supports "a lot more than incitement".

Speaking of Mr Trump's behaviour on the day of the riots, vice chairwoman Liz Cheney said: "In addition to being unlawful… this was an utter moral failure and a clear dereliction of duty.

"Evidence of this can be seen in the testimony of President Trump's own White House counsel and several other White House witnesses.

"No man who would behave that way, at that moment in time, can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again. He is unfit for any office."

Ms Cheney said the committee's work was just an "initial step" in addressing Mr Trump's "efforts to remain in office illegally".

