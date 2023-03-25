Trump supporters flock to Waco election rally on anniversary of deadly standoff amid potential indictment

25 March 2023, 21:17 | Updated: 25 March 2023, 21:21

Donald Trump supporters have flocked to an election rally in Waco, Texas, as prosecutors in New York weigh whether to bring criminal charges against the ex-President over alleged hush money payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels.
By Chris Samuel

Allies of Mr Trump including Mike Lindell, Ted Nugent and Majorie Taylor Green voiced their support for his candidacy, at the property tycoon and reality TV star's first rally of the year.

The event is being held in Waco as the Texas city marks the 30th anniversary of a raid there by US authorities on the Branch Davidians religious sect that resulted in 86 deaths.

The raid is seen by many right-wing extremists as a historic moment of government overreach, and critics have pointed to the rally's timing as a nod to the former President's far-right supporters.

In an email, a Trump campaign spokesperson said the city was chosen because it sits between several major population centres and has the infrastructure necessary to host a large event.

Mr Trump is seeking to solidify support for a presidential run in 2024, but faces growing legal peril from a series of ongoing criminal investigations, including the hush money case, which is being weighed by a grand jury in New York.

It comes after Mr Trump warned of "death and destruction" if he is indicted over the hush money claims.

People wait in line at the Waco Regional Airport ahead of former U.S. President Donald Trump's arrival on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas.
People wait in line at the Waco Regional Airport ahead of former U.S. President Donald Trump's arrival on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump's lawyers allegedly paid the adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their affair over six years ago.

However, he has denied ever having an affair with her, calling the payment a "simple private transaction" and the investigation politically motivated.

Former President Donald Trump walks to board his airplane on the way to the rally
Former President Donald Trump walks to board his airplane on the way to the rally. Picture: Alamy

It came after New York prosecutors probing the payment said they would not be intimidated by the former US president.

Writing on his Truth Social platform shortly after midnight on Friday, Trump said: "What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?"

He suggested in a separate post that there could be "years of hatred, chaos, and turmoil" if he is arrested and previously called on his supporters to protest in response to the inquiry.

