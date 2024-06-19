Breaking News

Eco activists Just Stop Oil desecrate Stonehenge with orange spray in latest radical climate protest

Just Stop Oil protesters have targeted Stonehenge. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Asher McShane

Climate activists have targeted Stonehenge with orange spray in their latest action calling for fossil fuels to be phased out.

The protesters, from Just Stop Oil, sprayed at least two of the giant stone monoliths with containers of a substance described as orange powder paint the day before the UK’s summer solstice.

Just Stop Oil said it wants "the incoming UK government commit to working with other governments to agree an equitable plan to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030."

The group sprayed two of the Stonehenge monoliths with orange paint. Picture: Just Stop Oil

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “The UK’s government in waiting has committed to enacting Just Stop Oil’s original demand of ‘no new oil and gas’.

"However, we all know this is not enough. Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will result in the death of millions.

"We have to come together to defend humanity or we risk everything. That’s why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030."

Explaining why they chose to target Stonehenge, the group said: "Stone circles can be found in every part of Europe showing how we’ve always cooperated across vast distances – we’re building on that legacy.”

Protester Niamh Lynch, 21, a Student from Oxford, said: “Stonehenge at solstice is all about celebrating the natural world – but look at the state it’s in! We all have a right to live a life free from suffering, but continued burning of oil, coal and gas is leading to death and suffering on an unparalleled scale.

“It’s time for us to think about what our civilization will leave behind – what is our legacy?

"Standing inert for generations works well for stones – not climate policy.”Summer solstice is celebrated by thousands of pagans across the world."

Eco-protest group appears to vandalise Stone Henge with orange paint ahead of Summer Solstice

Many gather at Stonehenge as it is believed to have been an important religious site thousands of years ago.

On the summer solstice, the central Altar stone at Stonehenge aligns with the Heel stone, the Slaughter stone and the rising Sun to the north east.

Hundreds of people gather there each year to celebrate the solstice.