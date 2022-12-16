Journalists critical of Elon Musk have Twitter accounts suspended ‘for endangering his family’

16 December 2022, 12:15

Elon Musk suspended the Twitter accounts of several prominent journalists
Elon Musk suspended the Twitter accounts of several prominent journalists. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Elon Musk has suspended several journalists from Twitter, saying they breached the company’s new policy on ‘doxxing’ - or publishing personal information.

Musk has claimed anyone revealing individuals’ real-time location will be suspended as a ‘physical safety violation’, but his actions sparked accusations of an “obscene abuse of power”

It comes after a Twitter account showing the location of Musk’s private jet was suspended by the billionaire.

Accounts belonging to CNN’s Donie O'Sullivan, the Washington Post's Drew Harwell, Ryan Mac from the New York Times, independent reporter Aaron Rupar and at least five others, were all locked.

Musk said: “Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not.”

"Accounts engaged in doxxing receive a temporary 7 day suspension," he added.

But officials in Brussels have warned Musk the company could face sanctions "soon" after journalists were booted off the platform.

European Commissioner Vera Jourova said that the suspensions were "worrying" and that EU law protects media freedom.

"News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying," Ms Jourova said.

The commissioner, who is the European Commission's vice-president for values and transparency, said : "EU's Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our #MediaFreedomAct.

"Elon Musk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon."

Musk also joined a live broadcast which included some of the reporters who he went on to ban from the platform.

He accused the journalists of "doxxing" him - an online term used for the publication of private information that could be used to identify a person's location or address.

"As I'm sure everyone who's been doxxed would agree, showing real-time information about somebody's location is inappropriate, and I think everyone on this call would not like that to be done to them," he said on the live call - hosted on Twitter's Spaces service.

"There is not going to be any distinction in the future between journalists - so called journalists - and regular people."

A short while later the Spaces service itself was suspended. Twitter does not appear to have explained why it suspended the Spaces service.

However some users pointed out that Twitter profiles which had been banned appeared to still be able to use the Spaces function despite their suspension.

The latest in a long series of scandals sparked by Mr Musk came after Twitter suspended an account which posts public information about the flight paths of his private jet.

The @elonjet account was suspended, Mr Musk claimed, for doxxing him. All planes have to have a transponder which shows their locations, so the information is public.

The decision to ban the account came just over a month since he had promised not to take the account down.

"My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk," Mr Musk tweeted on November 6.

More than half a dozen journalists who reported on the suspension of the account were themselves suspended from Twitter.

They included reporters for the New York Times, CNN, and the Washington Post among others.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Germany Aquarium Bursts

Hundreds of fish killed after huge aquarium tank bursts in Berlin

France Fire

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

NASA Water Satellite

US-French satellite launched to map world’s oceans, lakes and rivers

Ross McCullam killed HR worker Megan Newborough

Lab worker who strangled colleague and slit her throat in ‘blind rage’ jailed for 23 years

Russia Ukraine War

Russia launches more than 60 missiles into Ukraine

Michael McCormack downing a shell of Sakau

Former Australian deputy prime minister rushed to hospital after downing traditional drink that was only meant to be sipped
Breaking
Police have launched a triple murder probe

Hospital nurse and her two children, six and four, found dead in home as police launch triple murder probe

Royal Mail say first class post and parcels must be sent today to arrive in time for Christmas

Last post for Christmas: Royal Mail says first-class parcels and cards must be sent today as striking staff return to work
Vatican Pope

Parthenon fragments in Vatican museums to be returned to Greece

Belgium Demonstration

Thousands march through Brussels to demand action on energy prices and inflation

South Africa ANC Leadership Conference

South Africa’s ruling ANC party opens national conference amid bitter divisions

Malaysia Landslide

18 killed after landslide engulfs campsite in Malaysia

The artist sketch depicts Assistant US Attorney Erik Kenerson, front left, watching as Whitney Minter, a public defender from the eastern division of Virginia, stands to represent Abu Agila Mohammad M

Libya PM admits role in extraditing Lockerbie suspect to US

Germany Aquarium Burst

Burst tank at aquarium in Berlin creates wave of devastation

The AquaDom aquarium exploded, showing the hotel's lobby with debris

Massive suspended aquarium containing 1,500 fish and a million litres of water 'explodes' inside Berlin hotel

Mick Lynch with UK Rail Workers Strike In The Lead Up To Christmas

Union boss Mick Lynch warns of 'five more months' of strike misery next year

Latest News

See more Latest News

Netherlands Kosovo War Crimes

Former Kosovo Liberation Army commander convicted of war crimes

Russia Ukraine War

Russia launches ‘major missile attack’ on Ukrainian energy facilities

Andrew Western

Labour secures win in Stretford and Urmston by election

Police want to trace this man after a woman was assaulted on a London bus

Woman assaulted on London bus after closing window because it was raining

At least 10 have died in the fire.

Tower block blaze in France kills ten including five children

Kharkiv was one of the cities hit in the latest strikes

Russia launches 'massive' missile attack on multiple cities across Ukraine

In this photo provided by Civil Defense Department, Civil Defense personnel search for missing persons after a landslide hit a campsite in Batang Kali, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Five-year-old boy among those killed in fatal landslide in Malaysia

Police outside the venue in Brixton and right, images of the crowd posted to social meda

Singer Asake tells injured fans ‘I pray you get well soonest’ after crush at Brixton gig left four critical
In this photo provided by Civil Defense Department, Civil Defense personnel search for survivors buried after a landslide hit a campsite in Batang Kali, Malaysia, Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Dozens feared buried alive after landslide hits campsite north of Kuala Lumpur

Roads were closed off in the aftermath of the incident

Cyclist dies after getting trapped under lorry in 'terrible' west London collision

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

james sunak thatcher

James O'Brien caller believes PM would preside over the demise of UK railways

ferrari lynch grinch

RMT's Mick Lynch insists he doesn't 'relish' in being portrayed as 'the Grinch'

Flu

UK 'pays the price' for Covid lockdowns in rising flu rates, Biosciences Professor says

Nick ferrari

Actor who plays Hitler defends controversial show for schools after pupils perform Nazi salutes
Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects

'Isn't it the other way around?': Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects
Shelagh 15/12/22

'I don't think we'll ever reclaim the streets': Shelagh Fogarty despairs after murder of Zara Aleena
JOB Pat Cullen RCN

RCN General Secretary tells LBC how the govt can end strike action

‘Fine, you’ve got me’: James O’Brien caller struggles to explain why nurses shouldn’t get inflation-linked pay rise

'Ridiculous': James O’Brien rejects caller's suggestion that nurses shouldn't get pay rises
Nick Ferrari 15/12/22

NHS strikes aren't 'shameful' says Health Minister

James

James O'Brien rows with caller who compared refugees to bacteria

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit