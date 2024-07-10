England reach Euro 2024 final after dramatic last minute goal secures 2-1 victory against The Netherlands

England have roared to the Euros 2024 final after a stunning victory over The Netherlands. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

England have roared through to the final after defeating Netherlands with a last-minute goal in the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

Ollie Watkins scored the winner in the 90th minute as Gareth Southgate's side beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Dortmund.

Xavi Simmons put the Dutch in front after just seven minutes, before Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot.

The team will now take on Spain in the final in Berlin on Sunday.

Spain progressed to the final last night after a sensational victory against France - becoming the first team in history to win their first six games in a Euros tournament.

John Stones of England celebrates as a dejected Wout Weghorst of Netherlands walks past. Picture: Getty

The King has congratulated England on reaching the final.

His message read: "My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship - and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!

"Good luck, England."

It was signed "Charles R".

Gareth Southgate celebrate after England's victory on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty

The Prince of Wales also congratulated England on reaching the final.

In a personally signed message on X, William wrote: "What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists. W".

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who was able to watch some of the game while attending a Nato summit in Washington DC, has confirmed he will attend Sunday's final in Berlin.

"What a game England and what a winner," the Prime Minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter, as he attended the Nato summit in Washington DC.

"Berlin here we come!" he added.

Sir Keir had previously said he believed he would be relying on officials secretly passing him notes to keep track of the game during a meeting of Nato's North Atlantic Council.

Kobbie Mainoo of England runs with the ball under pressure from Memphis Depay of the Netherlands during the semi-finals. Picture: Getty

Dutch golland goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen during the Euros semi-final match between the Netherlands and England. Picture: Getty

England's story so far

Gareth Southgate's men got off to a strong start against Serbia, with Jude Bellingham scoring an emphatic header in the 13th minute.

But the team's performance dipped in the second half - and throughout the rest of the tournament.

England were unable to recapture any semblance of a positive performance after the opening game, only managing a 1-1 draw against Denmark and lacklustre 0-0 stalemate against Slovenia.

Nonetheless, England progressed to the Round of 16 by finishing at the top of the group, setting up a favourable tie against Slovakia.

But things went from bad to worse when the Three Lions went 1-0 behind in the 25th minute.

The team looked certain to bow out of the tournament until a spectacular overhead kick by Jude Bellingham in the 95th minute managed to push the game to extra time.

Harry Kane then sealed his side's place in the last eight with a trademark header minutes later.

Saturday's game against Switzerland represented a marked performance from Southgate's side under a new system.

While the game once again went to extra time and then penalties, England went five for five in the shootout.