Gareth Southgate in line for knighthood - even if England lose Euro 2024 semi-final clash

By Henry Moore

England boss Gareth Southgate is in line for a knighthood, even if the Three Lions lose tonight’s clash against the Netherlands.

Southgate, who took charge of the England men’s national team in 2016, is expected to receive the honour even if his team fails to take home the Euro 2024 trophy.

England captain Harry Kane is also expected to see his MBE upgraded if England are named European champions, the Telegraph reports.

If the Three Lions are victorious in Sunday’s final in Berlin, we can also expect to see several other squad members receive the honour.

Southgate was reportedly close to receiving a knighthood when England narrowly missed out on the Euro 2020 trophy, falling to penalties against Italy.

Discussions were put to bed at the time after the coach was linked to a film investment scheme HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) had challenged over tax avoidance rules.

Southgate is said to have immediately resolved the issue upon learning of it.

If England had overcome Italy, it is unlikely these tax complications would have prevented him being knighted, despite government guidance reading “poor tax behaviour is not consistent with the award of an honour.”

Southgate oversaw his 100th game as England manager on Saturday, as the Three Lions beat Switzerland on penalties, scoring all five.

This tally is only exceeded by World Cup winner Sir Alf Ramsey and the legendary Sir Walter Winterbottom.

Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate, Manager of England men's senior team, speak to the media during a press conference at Football Stadium Dortmund on July 09, 2024. Picture: Getty

England face the Netherlands tonight in a crucial semi-final that could see Southgate take the nation to its second final in four years.

Ahead of the match, he admitted expectation had “weighed heavy” during the early stages of the competition.

"One of our strengths over the years has been having less fear, showing less inhibition," he said.

"But at the beginning of the tournament the expectation weighed heavily and the noise from outside had never been louder."

Meanwhile, Harry Kane called on his teammates to use their experience during tonight’s game.

"I just think during the game you lean on experience, the leaders who have been there and done that," Kane said.

"Ultimately it's about going out there and taking the opportunity with both hands.

"Reaching back-to-back European Championship finals would be an amazing achievement and we have the opportunity to go and do that."