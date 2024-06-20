England fans pack out pubs and sneak out of work early to cheer on three lions ahead of crunch Euros clash

20 June 2024, 16:58 | Updated: 20 June 2024, 17:24

England fans celebrate at the BOXPark Wembley
Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

England fans are flocking to the pubs and sneaking out of work early to cheer on the Three Lions as they face Denmark at 5pm.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans who were not so fortunate to be cheering the national team in Germany packed out pubs, bars and outdoor viewing areas as the match coincided with warmer weather this afternoon.

Gareth Southgate named an unchanged team for England's second game at Euro 2024 as they took on Denmark in Frankfurt.

Victory for England would secure top spot in Group C with a game to spare and Southgate stuck with the XI that beat Serbia 1-0 in their Group C opener.

That meant Trent Alexander-Arnold once again partnered Declan Rice in midfield, with Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka deployed in support of striker Harry Kane.

Manchester United pair Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund started for Denmark, as did Leicester defender Jannik Vestergaard and Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

England fans wait for a Group C match against Denmark
Picture: Alamy
Denmark fans cheer for ther team prior to a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024
Picture: Alamy

The Prince of Wales, who is president of the FA, is in Germany to cheer on England and watch Gareth Southgate's side in their second group stage match at the Frankfurt Arena.

Watching a day before his 42nd birthday, William is one of hundreds of thousands of England fans set to travel to Germany throughout the Euro 2024 championship this summer, which kicked off on June 14.

William, a passionate Aston Villa fan, presented shirts to the England men's squad before the team left for Germany, making a surprise visit to St George's Park, England's national football centre in Burton upon Trent.

He also shared his youngest son Prince Louis' advice, who suggested the players "eat twice the amount" to secure their bid for Euros glory.

England fans cheer for their team prior to a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024
Picture: Alamy

The trip will be a solo one for William, as the Princess of Wales is away from public duties while she continues her treatment for cancer.

England got off to a positive start in Germany when Jude Bellingham scored a header 13 minutes into their Group C opener.

More than 10 million people tuned in to watch England narrowly overcome Serbia in their first match on June 16, with the BBC's coverage of the clash peaking at 15 million views, the corporation said.

The match was also streamed 3.5 million times on BBC iPlayer.

