England players return home after Euros final heartbreak amid speculation over Southgate's future as Three Lions boss

15 July 2024, 15:14 | Updated: 15 July 2024, 15:20

England players return home after Euros final heartbreak amid speculation over Southgate's future as Three Lions boss
England players return home after Euros final heartbreak amid speculation over Southgate's future as Three Lions boss. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The England team has touched down at Stansted Airport amid pouring rain after last night's European Championships final heartbreak at the hands of Spain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The forlorn-looking side disembarked their private team jet but did not appear to greet fans who had gathered at the airport behind the security fence.

The players touched down just before 2pm as Gareth Southgate and his assistant manager Steve Holland led their players down the plane's steps as the rain poured down.

Harry Kane and semi-final hero Ollie Watkins were among the disappointed players who emerged from the terminal's private building wearing their England training kit.

The 53-year-old manager led out the travelling party, having seen their hopes of joining the 1966 World Cup winners in Three Lions immortality ended in the same way as the nation’s first appearance in a men’s continental final against Italy three years ago.

Southgate was seen waving at some fans amid speculation he may call time on his eight years leading the England team.

England's Harry Kane arrives at London Stansted Airport
England's Harry Kane arrives at London Stansted Airport. Picture: Alamy
Gareth Southgate arrives at London Stansted Airport
Gareth Southgate arrives at London Stansted Airport. Picture: Alamy

Read More: William and Kate hail 'inspirational' England team as they share photo of Charlotte and Louis watching Euros final

Read More: Flight carrying hungover England fans from Euros makes emergency landing after 'undefined smell' wafts through cabin

Players arrived amid a sombre atmosphere after their heartache in the German capital on Sunday evening.

Southgate will reportedly decide whether this fourth tournament in charge will be his last given his contract expires in December.

“Look, now’s not the time for me to discuss that, really,” Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live after the Euro 2024 final.

“I understand the question, of course, but I think I need to speak to the right people, and we’ll go from there.

“It’s been an amazing experience to lead the team to another final, but obviously at the moment to come short as we have is very painful.”

Asked if not outstaying his welcome – something he has mentioned before – is part of that thought process, the England boss said: “Umm, there’s a lot of things that are part of it.

“There’s what’s right for the team, there’s what’s right for me. Yeah, lots of things to consider.”

Southgate expects to take his decision in days rather than weeks, much like he did when considering his future after bowing out of the 2022 World Cup at the quarter-final stage to France.

There is a keenness within the Football Association for the former defender to stay, albeit there has been a feeling in Germany that this might be the end for him.

That feeling was particularly strong as boos greeted the end of the group draws with Denmark and Slovenia, with the latter stalemate even leading some beer cups being thrown at Southgate.

England's Conor Gallagher arrives at London Stansted Airport
England's Conor Gallagher arrives at London Stansted Airport. Picture: Alamy
Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente holds the UEFA Euro 2024 trophy aloft as he walks with his players while arriving at Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas Airport
Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente holds the UEFA Euro 2024 trophy aloft as he walks with his players while arriving at Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas Airport. Picture: Getty
England manager Gareth Southgate leaving the team hotel in Berlin, Germany
England manager Gareth Southgate leaving the team hotel in Berlin, Germany. Picture: Alamy

It has been an emotional rollercoaster for the frequently ridiculed England boss, who enjoyed some memorable knockout highs before tasting the depths of disappointment against Spain.

“You can imagine the scene – nothing being said, really,” Southgate said of the dressing room.

“I’ve said to the players how proud I am of what they’ve done across the tournament. We fell a little bit short tonight.

“In the end, we didn’t keep the ball well enough. We actually minimised, I thought, their attacking threat, particularly in the first half, but we weren’t able to play through their counter press.

“In the end, that starts to tell because you keep giving the ball away, it’s coming back at you and late in the game you can have those moments like we did, where, in the end, I think you get punished for not having enough possession of the ball, really.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Spanish police reportedly carried on searching for the missing teen despite publicly calling off the search

How Spanish police 'discreetly' continued looking for Jay Slater's body after publicly calling off search

Live
The remains were found near Jay Slater's holiday rental

Live updates: Body found in Jay Slater hunt - Police recover young man's remains from village cliffside

Jay Slater Tenerife timeline: Hunt for missing British teen Jay Slater enters fifth day - here's what we know

Timeline of Jay Slater's disappearance: Everything we know as remains are found 29 days after he went missing

Human remains were found by police looking for missing Jay Slater

Human remains found 'in a very inaccessible area' by police searching for missing 19-year-old Jay Slater

Police have launched a new search for the body of Muriel McKay

'This is our last chance': Police launch new search to find Muriel McKay's body

Flight carrying hungover England fans from Euros makes emergency landing after 'undefined smell' wafts through cabin

Flight carrying hungover England fans from Euros makes emergency landing after 'undefined smell' wafts through cabin

The Prince and Princess of Wales have issued a new image

William and Kate hail 'inspirational' England team as they share photo of Charlotte and Louis watching Euros final

Married school chaplain banned from teaching over illicit relationship with ‘very vulnerable’ student

Married school chaplain banned from teaching over illicit relationship with ‘very vulnerable’ student

'Terrible shot': Trump gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks

Would-be Trump assassin tried to join school shooting club but was rejected for being a ‘comically bad’ shot

England manager Gareth Southgate leaving the team hotel in Berlin, Germany

They're coming home: Forlorn Gareth Southgate and England squad leave Berlin hotel after Euro's heartbreak

Thomas Matthew Crooks pictured in his high school year book from 2022

Thomas Matthew Crooks: Everything we know about the Trump gunman described as a 'bullied loner’

King Charles has sent a private letter to Donald Trump after he was shot in the ear

King Charles sends private message of support to Donald Trump after former president survives assassination attempt

Gareth Southgate after England's defeat against Spain

Gareth Southgate tipped for new honour as his future remains in the balance following Euro's heartbreak

Jay Slater's mother condemns 'vile' conspiracies in statement a month on from teen's disappearance in Tenerife

Jay Slater's mum slams 'vile' conspiracies a month on from teen's disappearance - as new search team land in Tenerife

Tributes have been paid to Shannen Doherty after her death from cancer aged 53

Tributes paid to Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty as she dies aged 53 following breast cancer battle

The victims are named as Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71 (middle and right)

Pictured: Two men, 62 and 71, whose remains were found in suitcases in Bristol

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ian Cameron, 74, was discovered at his German home on Friday evening

British former head designer at Rolls-Royce, 74, found 'stabbed to death on his doorstep'

Donald Trump's fist bump image has been seen around the world in the aftermath of an attempted assassination.

Trump's behaviour in aftermath of assassination attempt has 'motivated' Republicans, former Ambassador tells LBC
Man charged with double murder after bodies discovered in two suitcases in Bristol - as victims named

Man charged with double murder after bodies discovered in two suitcases in Bristol - as victims named
'I’m supposed to be dead’: Trump breaks silence following assassination bid

'I’m supposed to be dead’: Donald Trump breaks silence following assassination bid

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa
Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday

Gunman behind Donald Trump’s assassination attempt 'had explosives in his car' and used firearm 'purchased by father'
President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington

'We're not enemies': Biden calls for unity after Trump assassination attempt as he delivers rare speech from Oval Office
Prince William and Prince George at the Euro 2024 final

Prince William and Prince George put on animated display as they watch rollercoaster Euro 2024 final against Spain
Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss

'It just wasn’t meant to be': Prince William offers consoling message after England's loss in Euro 2024 final
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

Amanda Abbington recalls 'tough and horrible' Strictly experience as she was left 'vomiting and crying' after rehearsals

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate with Charlotte at Wimbledon

Princess Kate looks radiant in purple as she presents Wimbledon trophy at men's final

Princess Kate has made just her second appearance since her cancer diagnosis - as she prepares to bestow the Wimbledon men's singles trophy at the All England Club.

Princess Kate arrives at Wimbledon as crowd applauds for royal's second engagement since cancer shock
The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon Men's final

Princess of Wales to attend Wimbledon men's singles final in second public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit