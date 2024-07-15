William and Kate hail 'inspirational' England team as they share photo of Charlotte and Louis watching Euros final

The Prince and Princess of Wales have issued a new image. Picture: @kensingtonroyal

By Flaminia Luck

The Prince and Princess of Wales have sent a personal message to the England team, describing them as an "inspiration" to us all following their defeat to Spain last night.

The team suffered a disappointing result after a last minute goal from Mikel Oyarzabal secured a win for Spain.

In a tweet, the Prince and Princess of Wales said: "England, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old.

"Congratulations to Spain. W & C"

The message was posted to social media alongside a picture of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte watching the match wearing England shirts bearing their names.

Their brother George attended the match in Berlin alongside Prince Wiliiam.

The team's disappointing result is their second consecutive loss in a European final.

England, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C pic.twitter.com/i27WXcAyKf — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2024

Prince William with Prince George during the final in Berlin. Picture: Getty

Prince George of Wales and Prince William celebrate the goal for England tying the game. Picture: Getty

The King has urged the England team to "hold your heads high" in a message to Gareth Southgate where he praised their "really great achievement".

He said: "Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

"All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near - and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.

"But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today - and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead.

"Charles R"

⚽️ His Majesty The King has written to Gareth Southgate and the @England team following their loss against Spain at the @EURO2024 final this evening.

Read the letter below. pic.twitter.com/YTHYRfeR44 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 14, 2024

Sir Keir Starmer said the England team had made the country proud.

In a post on social media site X, the Prime Minister said: "You made your country proud, England.

"Congratulations to Spain."

The Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has praised Gareth Southgate's "extraordinary" contribution to football in England.

Asked about whether the England manager should leave his role, Lisa Nandy told Times Radio that is "a decision for him and for the footballing world".

Ms Nandy, who watched the Euros final in Berlin, added: "Well actually, I don't think it's my job to tell Gareth Southgate what he should or shouldn't do but what I would say - sorry, this is two hours' sleep showing - what I would say is that I think that the contribution that he's made is extraordinary not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well.

"And by putting together that inspiring team of young England players, what he's managed to show kids turning on their TV sets right across England yesterday and throughout this tournament is that they can see themselves reflected in our national story.

"I think for somebody who's been involved in football, that shows the real power of sport - that it can transcend even the fans of that sport to reach people in every part of our country and I think we owe him an enormous debt whatever he decides to do next."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised England's "skill, speed, courage and conviction" in the match.

Mr Khan said the Three Lions had made the country feel proud.

He posted on X: "Skill, speed, courage and conviction. So proud of the England team for an amazing tournament. You've done us proud."