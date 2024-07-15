Devastated England fans left holding their heads in despair after heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at Euros final

15 July 2024, 00:52

Fans have been left in despair
Fans have been left in despair. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

England fans have been left devastated after losing 2-1 to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Three Lions lost after a fierce comeback led by Cole Palmer gave fans hope that England would make history with a championship win.

Instead, it was Spain breaking records as they became the first four-time European champions.

England's heartbreak as Spanish goal four minutes from time seals Euro 2024 final defeat

Smiling Prince George attends Euro 2024 final with Prince William as England face off against Spain

Fans took to X to express their disappointment, some mourning the potential Bank Holiday Keir Starmer teased as a possibility if England won.

One fan described fans leaving their local pub as a “slow silent trickle.”

At Boxpark in Croydon, the DJ tried to cheer fans up by playing Bob Marley's hit song Three Little Birds — which includes the line “Don’t worry about a thing”.

However, the music didn’t do much to lift fans’ spirits, especially one woman wearing a St. George’s flag wig, who was slumped over a crowd control barrier.

England fans show dejection at BOXPark Croydon
England fans show dejection at BOXPark Croydon. Picture: Alamy

At the Berlin fan zone, one fan told reporters he felt “terrible” after the loss.

He said: “The atmosphere was great, the English fans are great, but it breaks my heart that we lost.”

An England fan at the O2 in London
An England fan at the O2 in London. Picture: Alamy

Not all England fans in Berlin were as upset.

Rhys Love, 19, who had travelled to Berlin with friend Sam Kelsall from Guildford, Surrey, said: “It’s disappointing but the people aren’t sad.

“It would have been brilliant but it wasn’t to be.

“Our trip was quite cheap compared to what some people spent to be here.”

Mr Kelsall, 19, added: “It was worth it to be here for that goal.”

