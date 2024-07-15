British former head designer at Rolls-Royce, 74, found 'stabbed to death on his doorstep'

Ian Cameron, 74, was discovered at his German home on Friday evening. Picture: carbodydesign.com

By Asher McShane

A former British head designer at Rolls-Royce has been stabbed to death on his doorstep in a suspected robbery.

Police have launched a manhunt after Ian Cameron, 74, was killed on Friday evening at his home in Germany.

The body of vintage car expert Mr Cameron was found in the entrance of his home in Bavaria. A man is said to have approached and stabbed him, according to German news outlet Bild.

Police said: “The investigation suggests that this was a violent crime."

His wife escaped over a wall to a neighbour’s house and contacted emergency services.

Police said a power cable to surveillance cameras over the garages where the vehicles are kept was found cut.

An official said: “If cables were actually cut there, that sounds like good preparation. But it is extremely rare that a burglar or a robber who prepares himself in this way then stabs and kills.”

Mr Cameron retired from Rolls Royce in 2013 after 20 years at the car firm and he worked on iconic designs like the Rolls Royce Phantom and Ghost.

Police labelled his death a 'violent crime' and said the attacker fled on foot from the house.

Police have deployed dogs and a helicopter as part of their efforts to track the killer.