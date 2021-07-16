England's Covid cases surge with 1 in every 95 people infected

By Asher McShane

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 is estimated to have increased in all regions of England, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

Figures from last week show an estimate of 577,700 people testing positive, the equivalent of around one in 95 people. That is up from one in 160 people in the previous week.

It is the highest number since the week to February 6.

North-east England had the highest proportion of people of any region likely to test positive for coronavirus in the week to July 10: around one in 40. North-west England had the second highest estimate: around one in 55.

South-east England had the lowest estimate at around one in 220.

In Scotland, around one in 90 people are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 10 - up from one in 100 in the previous week, and the highest level since the ONS infection survey began in Scotland at the end of October 2020.

For Wales, the ONS describes the trend as "uncertain" with an estimate for the week to July 10 of one in 360 people testing positive for Covid-19: broadly unchanged from one in 340 in the previous week and close to levels last seen at the beginning of March.

In Northern Ireland the ONS also describes the trend as "uncertain", with an estimate of one in 290 people: broadly unchanged from one in 300 in the previous week and close to levels last seen at the end of March.

Around one in 35 people from school year 12 to age 24 are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 10, the highest positivity rate for any age group, the ONS said.