England's Covid cases surge with 1 in every 95 people infected

16 July 2021, 12:45 | Updated: 16 July 2021, 12:49

Around one people in 95 tested positive last week, ONS figures show
Around one people in 95 tested positive last week, ONS figures show. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 is estimated to have increased in all regions of England, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

Figures from last week show an estimate of 577,700 people testing positive, the equivalent of around one in 95 people. That is up from one in 160 people in the previous week.

It is the highest number since the week to February 6.

North-east England had the highest proportion of people of any region likely to test positive for coronavirus in the week to July 10: around one in 40. North-west England had the second highest estimate: around one in 55.

South-east England had the lowest estimate at around one in 220.

READ MORE: NHS Covid app 'pingdemic' in numbers: Surge in people being told to self isolate

READ MORE: Whitty warns UK 'could get into trouble fast' as daily Covid deaths rise to 63

In Scotland, around one in 90 people are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 10 - up from one in 100 in the previous week, and the highest level since the ONS infection survey began in Scotland at the end of October 2020.

For Wales, the ONS describes the trend as "uncertain" with an estimate for the week to July 10 of one in 360 people testing positive for Covid-19: broadly unchanged from one in 340 in the previous week and close to levels last seen at the beginning of March.

In Northern Ireland the ONS also describes the trend as "uncertain", with an estimate of one in 290 people: broadly unchanged from one in 300 in the previous week and close to levels last seen at the end of March.

Around one in 35 people from school year 12 to age 24 are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 10, the highest positivity rate for any age group, the ONS said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The European Union's top court has ruled that Muslim women can now be banned from wearing hijabs in the workplace.

Muslim women can now be banned from wearing hijabs at work, EU court rules
The number of people being told to isolate by the NHS Covid-19 app has risen significantly over the last month.

NHS Covid app 'pingdemic' in numbers: Surge in people being told to self isolate
The Big Butterfly Count kicks off today

Public urged to count butterflies after fears cold weather has caused numbers to decline
Marcus Rashford mural graffiti 'not racial', police say

Marcus Rashford mural graffiti 'not racial', police say

Reports suggest the team behind the NHS Test and Trace app are aware it can 'ping' neighbours through walls.

'Pingdemic' fury as NHS app 'pings neighbours through walls'

Devastating flooding has hit parts of Germany and Belgium

At least 92 dead in devastating floods that hit Germany and Belgium

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-Cop hits out at police who 'don't care about normal crime'

Ex-cop says police are 'too busy policing Covid crime to deal with things that matter'
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'Riot police checking a child is self-isolating, does that make you proud to be British?'
The app has causes woe for thousands

The NHS app is 'wrecking the economy', Lord Bilimoria says

'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech

'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech
Shelagh Fogarty: Makeup shouldn't be allowed until sixth form

Shelagh Fogarty: Children shouldn't be allowed to wear makeup in school until sixth form
Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'

Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London