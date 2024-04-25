Ryanair cancels hundreds of flights because of air traffic control strikes, with up to 50,000 passengers affected

25 April 2024, 11:36 | Updated: 25 April 2024, 11:37

Ryanair is among multiple airlines forced to cancel flights on Thursday
Ryanair is among multiple airlines forced to cancel flights on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Ryanair has been forced to cancel over 300 flights because of French air traffic control staff plans to go on strike.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Easyjet and Lufthansa were among the other airlines who warned that their flights would be affected by the industrial action on Thursday.

The strike was actually called off at the last minute after the French air traffic controllers' union announced that it had reached a deal with managers over working conditions.

But that did not remove the threat of disruption, as some of France's biggest airports cancelled many flights.

The French civil aviation authority said 75% of Thursday's flights at Paris Orly airport would be axed, along with 55% of flights at Paris Charles de Gaulle and 65% of flights at Marseille.

Read more: Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary says he'd 'happily' offer Rwanda deportation flights

Read more: Newly-wed couple miss three days of their dream honeymoon after flight delays due to ‘chaos’ at Dubai airport

Ryanair has been forced to cancel hundreds of flights
Ryanair has been forced to cancel hundreds of flights. Picture: Alamy

And it's not only flights to France that are affected - many of the services that have been cancelled are simply crossing over the country's airspace.

Ryanair said that "most disrupted passengers are not flying to/from France but overfly French airspace en route to their destination (e.g., UK – Greece, Spain, Italy)."

The company also claimed that France "unfairly protects domestic flights which means French flights are protected but non-French flights get cancelled."

The airline's CEO Michael O'Leary said: "French air traffic controllers are free to go on strike, that’s their right, but we should be cancelling French flights, not flights leaving Ireland, going to Italy, or flights from Germany to Spain or Scandinavia to Portugal."

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary
Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary. Picture: Alamy

He said that the European Commission had "failed for 5 years to take any action to protect overflights and the single market for air travel."

Mr O'Leary called on the Commission's president Ursula von der Leyen "to take action to protect overflights which will eliminate over 90% of these flight cancellations."

He added: "In June, we will have European elections, we encourage everyone to vote in these elections and demand your MEP and the European Commission to take action to protect overflights. We can’t have the skies over Europe repeatedly closed because French Air Traffic Controllers are going on strike.

"Protect overflights during national ATC strikes, reduce flight cancellations and disruptions and let’s have a better summer for all of Europe’s citizens and visitors."

An Air France airliner takes off behind the control tower at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport
An Air France airliner takes off behind the control tower at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport. Picture: Alamy

Easyjet said that the disruption was "totally unacceptable", particularly for "the hundreds of thousands of clients whose flights will not take off from or land in France".

Ourania Georgoutsakou, head of industry group Airlines for Europe (A4E), said on Wednesday: "While the withdrawing of strike notice may offer some relief for some passengers, its last-minute nature means that there will still be significant disruption to flights in France and across parts of Europe."

The Foreign Office has also updated its travel advice for France.

A notice on the website says: "It is being reported that on Thursday 25 April, flights across France will be disrupted, with many cancelled, following a call for strike action by air traffic control unions.

"Check your operator’s advice before travelling, including where you are taking connecting flights."

Some 16,000 flights were cancelled last year because of air traffic control strikes in Europe, as well as 85,000 delayed.

And some in the airline industry are concerned that industrial action could affect the Olympic Games in Paris this summer, when over a million people are expected to come into and out of the French capital.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Post Office 'complaints handler' chief who 'misled' previous judge insists she did 'nothing wrong' in Horizon scandal

Post Office 'complaints handler' chief who 'misled' previous judge insists she did 'nothing wrong' in Horizon scandal

Teachers Liz Hopkin (L) and Fiona Elias (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales

Teachers knifed in Wales attack released from hospital as school remains closed

India Restaurant Fire

Fire ravages restaurant and hotel in eastern India, killing six people

Turkey Rail Crash Trial

Turkish rail officials jailed over crash that left 25 dead

Israel Palestinians Six Months Photo Gallery

Israeli strikes in Rafah kill at least five as ship comes under attack in Gulf

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore is using pictures of her lockdown hero father to sell family's £2.25m Bedfordshire mansion

Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah uses her dad’s name to sell family mansion for £2.25 million after spa torn down

Two of the Household Cavalry horses are 'in serious condition' and there are concerns they may never fully recover

'Seriously injured' horses undergo emergency operations after London rampage - as one recovers in equine hospital

Waitrose is recalling a popular item

Waitrose issues urgent 'do not eat' notice on popular food item that 'may contain blue cloth'

Runaway Household Cavalry horse ‘Vida’ has ‘history of being spooked and kicked solder in the head during coronation'

Runaway Household Cavalry horse ‘Vida’ has ‘history of being spooked and kicked soldier in head during coronation'

Police in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, after an arrest has been made and three people have been injured at the school

Teenage boy arrested over firearms incident hours after Wales school stabbing left two teachers and pupil injured

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf called an emergency meeting of his Cabinet on Thursday morning amid mounting tensions

Power-sharing deal between the SNP and Greens in Scotland collapses

Two London shops being brazenly targeted by shoplifters

Shoplifting in England and Wales hits highest level in over 20 years as thieves brazenly target stores

Belgium NATO Anniversary

Poland ‘wants to be among countries setting the EU agenda’

The Moulin Rouge windmill has been damaged

Mystery as famous Moulin Rouge windmill blades collapse overnight onto Paris street

Labour will be 'more pro-business than Tony Blair', shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves vowes

Labour will be 'more pro-business than Tony Blair', shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves vowes

US China Blinken

Blinken raises Chinese trade practices in meetings with officials in Shanghai

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met Office map shows where snow and other forms of precipitation are likely to fall

Map shows exact places snow likely to fall amid freezing Arctic blast, before return of warm weather for Bank Holiday
Trump Hush Money

Trump will be at hush money trial while Supreme Court hears immunity case

Italy Venice Tourism

Venice launches experiment to charge day-trippers in bid to combat over-tourism

Two Household Cavalry horses 'in serious condition' amid fears animals may not survive after London rampage

Two Household Cavalry horses 'in serious condition' amid fears animals may not survive after London rampage
Australia Beached Whales

More than 100 pilot whales beached on western Australian coast are rescued

Israel Gaza Slain Aid Workers

World Central Kitchen workers killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza to be honoured

United Nations Acute Global Hunger

UN report says 282 million people faced acute hunger in 2023

All-inclusive tourists have been urged to stay away

Spanish official says locals want 'higher-quality tourists' and urges 'all-inclusive' holidaymakers to stay away amid protests
A video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin has been released

Parents of Israeli hostage taken by Hamas urge him to 'stay strong' after new video shows him with missing hand
Children are drinking more in the UK than other countries

England has 'worst child drinking problem in the world', with teen girls more likely than boys to get drunk

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paolo Liuzzi has died

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'
Amy Dowden revealed Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared her cancer diagnosis last year.

Amy Dowden reveals Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared cancer diagnosis last year
King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit