Euphoria star Angus Cloud dies aged 25 - a week after his father's funeral

Cloud starred in HBO series Euphoria. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Euphoria star Angus Cloud has died at the age of 25 - a week after his father's funeral.

Cloud was best known for playing Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on popular HBO series Euphoria, appearing alongside the likes of Zendaya and Hunter Schafer.

His publicist, Cait Bailey, said he died on Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given.

In a statement, Cloud's family said goodbye to "an artist, a friend, a brother and a son".

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the family said.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

The actor had posted a picture of his dad on Instagram on July 14, captioning it "miss u breh".

"We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone," his family added.

Angus Cloud with Maude Apatow in Euphoria. Picture: Alamy

Cloud had been walking down the street in New York when casting scout Eleonore Hendricks noticed him. He was resistant at first, suspecting a scam.

Then casting director Jennifer Venditti met with him and series creator Sam Levinson eventually cast him in the series for its first two seasons.

The part made Cloud the breakout star of one the most talked-about shows on television.

Tributes have since poured in for the star, with creator Levinson saying: "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression.

"I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Cloud's Euphoria co-star, Javon "Wanna" Walton, known in the show as his adoptive brother, Ashtray, wrote on Instagram about Cloud's death: "Rest easy brother."

HBO said in a statement: "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud.

"He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and 'Euphoria' family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK