Strip club boss launches European ‘sex championships’ but Britain’s representative withdraws for 'health reasons'

Britain's representative has dropped out of the competition. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

Representatives across Europe reportedly gathered on Thursday to begin competing in a live sex house that's been labelled the ‘European Sex Championships’, but Britain’s entry won’t be in attendance.

Competitors of the so-called Sex Championships must compete across 16 different categories over six weeks in order to achieve victory.

The event will allegedly see some 19 representatives from more than 10 European countries participate in the event, including porn stars and OnlyFans models.

The event is being held in at an unknown location in Gothenburg, Sweden.

When details of the event first emerged, many were left in disbelief over claims Scandi authorities had recognised the event as an official sport. But it was recently confirmed that the man who made the application for this recognition had his request rejected by officials.

Despite the rejection, the 'live sex house' is still to go ahead, starting on Thursday June 8.

The UK’s representative was an OnlyFans model named Barbie Sins, but she has since confirmed she will no longer be competing in the event due to ‘health reasons’.

Remaining contestants include those from France, Spain, Italy and Ukraine.

Each segment will reportedly last between 45 minutes and an hour for each of the 16 categories.

Of the 16 categories, 15 of them will be rewarded between five and 10 points each, depending on the judges’ assessment.

Britain's representative, Barbie Sins, said she would not be competing due to health concerns. Picture: Twitter

One of the judges of which is Ziga Sedevcic, the head of Organisation Dobra Družba, a boot-for-profit group for sex workers and the adult industry for Slovenia and the Balkans.

The final round, however, will be worth 20 points and is down to online voters.

Contestants will be tested on skills in seduction and massage; proficiency in sex acts; their ‘artistry’ and ‘creativity’ in creating a seductive pose; how many times they can orgasm; and the appearance of their sexual organs.

The contestant with the most points will be crowned the sex champion.

Prior to entry and throughout the competition, every contestant must submit weekly STI tests to the championship team.

The event was organised by strip club magnate of the Jönköping area of Sweden, Dragan Bratic.

Mr Bractic has been known for causing controversy over the years due to a number of clubs he’s opened in surrounding local areas.

One particular venture landed him in hot water with the McDonald’s franchise, who sued him after he opened a strip-tease bar called ‘McDragan’s Drive In’ accompanied by a logo the fast-food chain was too similar to theirs.