Exact date Indian Summer to hit as October could be 'hottest ever'

It reach highs as 26C on Saturday. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Temperatures are expected to rise into the high 20s in some parts of the country this week, ahead of what could be the hottest October ever.

It comes after the UK enjoyed its joint-warmest September since records began in 1884, with the hottest day of the year (32.7C) recorded on Saturday, September 9.

While some parts of the country were hit by thunderstorms on Monday, the warmer-than-usual temperatures have continued into October.

Temperatures will start to creep up on Thursday, with highs of 19C and sunshine expected in London.

It could hit 26C on Saturday in London. Picture: Getty

On Friday, it will hit 22C, before soaring to 26C on Saturday and Sunday in the capital.

Temperatures will drop slightly moving into next week, though it will hover around 22C until around Tuesday, October 10.

Elsewhere, temperatures are expected to reach 23C in Birmingham and parts of the north west over the weekend.

These temperatures mean the UK could be treated to an Indian Summer, which is defined as "a warm, calm spell of weather occurring in autumn, especially in October and November" by the Met Office.

Brits are in for an Indian Summer. Picture: Getty

The warmer-than-usual temperatures will likely continue throughout the rest of the month, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster's long range forecast: "There is the potential for a slightly more settled pattern of weather during the second half of October, particularly for north-western regions which have a higher likelihood than normal for some drier spells.

"However, some more unsettled weather is also possible with south-eastern areas likely see more rainfall than usual for late October.

"Temperatures in general are expected to remain above average, with some mild nights also likely, though it could feel chilly in any clear and settled overnight conditions, with occasional mist and fog patches and touches of ground frost possible."