Exact date Indian Summer to hit as October could be 'hottest ever'

3 October 2023, 13:07

It reach highs as 26C on Saturday
It reach highs as 26C on Saturday. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Temperatures are expected to rise into the high 20s in some parts of the country this week, ahead of what could be the hottest October ever.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after the UK enjoyed its joint-warmest September since records began in 1884, with the hottest day of the year (32.7C) recorded on Saturday, September 9.

While some parts of the country were hit by thunderstorms on Monday, the warmer-than-usual temperatures have continued into October.

Temperatures will start to creep up on Thursday, with highs of 19C and sunshine expected in London.

It could hit 26C on Saturday in London
It could hit 26C on Saturday in London. Picture: Getty

On Friday, it will hit 22C, before soaring to 26C on Saturday and Sunday in the capital.

Temperatures will drop slightly moving into next week, though it will hover around 22C until around Tuesday, October 10.

Elsewhere, temperatures are expected to reach 23C in Birmingham and parts of the north west over the weekend.

These temperatures mean the UK could be treated to an Indian Summer, which is defined as "a warm, calm spell of weather occurring in autumn, especially in October and November" by the Met Office.

Brits are in for an Indian Summer
Brits are in for an Indian Summer. Picture: Getty

The warmer-than-usual temperatures will likely continue throughout the rest of the month, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster's long range forecast: "There is the potential for a slightly more settled pattern of weather during the second half of October, particularly for north-western regions which have a higher likelihood than normal for some drier spells.

"However, some more unsettled weather is also possible with south-eastern areas likely see more rainfall than usual for late October.

"Temperatures in general are expected to remain above average, with some mild nights also likely, though it could feel chilly in any clear and settled overnight conditions, with occasional mist and fog patches and touches of ground frost possible."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Residents furious over plans for 300ft-high 'Las Vegas Sphere' in East London

Residents furious over plans for 300ft high 'Las Vegas Sphere' set to land in East London

A bomb disposal expert works next to a car after the explosion in Ankara on Sunday

Turkey detains nearly 1,000 following suicide bomb attack in Ankara

Sunak has refused to budge on whether HS2's northern leg has been scrapped

'Not going to be forced into making decisions': Rishi Sunak refuses to clarify future of HS2 northern leg

The group of shoplifters had tried to make off with goods worth £3,000 from an Essex Tesco

Thieves trying to steal '£3,000 of high-value goods from Tesco' thwarted by covert investigators on their lunch break

Marcia Grant who was killed after being run over by her own car

'Looks like I got my first kill': Chilling words of boy, 13, who admitted killing grandmother with her own car

School Shooting-Michigan

Parents of US boy who killed four fellow students to face manslaughter trial

People fleeing from the shopping centre in Bangkok, Thailand

Three dead after shooting at major shopping centre in Bangkok

More stores are set to open on October 7 in Melton Mowbray, Matlock, Chepstow, Nottingham, Worcester, Ellesmere Port, Brigg, Redruth, Ferndown and Pontypool.

Poundland offers over 200 jobs to ex-Wilko workers as more stores set to reopen under budget retailer brand

Joseph Gatt appeared in court on Monday.

Game of Thrones star Joseph Gatt appears in LA court charged with child sex offence

Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court proceedings in New York on Monday

Donald Trump returning to court as trial into business practices continues

Susan Hall said she wants to make London safer 'particularly for Jewish communities'

Tory mayoral hopeful Susan Hall criticised for suggesting Jewish people are ‘frightened’ by Sadiq Khan

Breaking
Strikes had been planned for Wednesday and Friday

London Underground strikes called off at eleventh hour after 'significant progress' in pay talks

Movie producers face backlash over plans to turn Titan sub tragedy into a film

'Too soon': Fury at movie producers' plans to turn OceanGate Titan sub tragedy into Hollywood blockbuster

Ambulances outside the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok

People flee major Bangkok shopping centre after hearing ‘gunshots’

A suspect was apprehended by police

Fourteen year old suspected gunman arrested after killing at least four in Thai shopping mall shooting

The National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia’s parliament votes to join International Criminal Court

Latest News

See more Latest News

TfL enforcement staff are now allowed to wear balaclavas after threats from anti-Ulez activists.

ULEZ wardens wear balaclavas to hide faces after weeks of clashes with 'Blade Runner’ vigilante-style attacks
Beverley Allitt taking her first steps towards freedom

'Angel of death' serial killer Beverley Allitt who murdered four children in hospital taking first steps towards release
Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier

Nobel Prize in physics awarded to three scientists analysing electrons in atoms

Marcia Grant who was killed after being run over by her own car

Boy, 13, admits killing grandmother by running her over with her own car

12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed
Turkish security forces after the explosion in Ankara on Sunday

Turkish police detain dozens during raids after suicide bomb attack in Ankara

Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos was detained in Dubai in July.

New York student, 21, jailed for a year in Dubai after ‘gently tapping’ airport officer during 'humiliating' search
Bradley's mum has spoken out about the effect of the football yob's actions

Football yob triggered ‘awful memories’ when he mocked Bradley's tragic death, his heartbroken mum says
Henry Cuellar

US Congressman carjacked by three armed attackers in Washington DC

Congress McCarthy

Republican Matt Gaetz files resolution to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has been given a 'stay of execution'.

Prince Andrew granted permission to stay at Royal Lodge ‘indefinitely’ after striking deal with King
Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested
Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit