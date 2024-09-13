Exact date temperatures will soar to 24C after Arctic blast sweeps UK

Temperatures are set to soar to 24C again. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Brits have been facing a frosty few days across the UK - but temperatures are soon set to bounce back.

Warmer conditions will return as early as this weekend as a high pressure system moves in from the south.

It comes after an Arctic blast swept the UK, with temperatures plummeting as low as -2.7°C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire.

Highs of 24C are expected to return next Wednesday as an Indian summer makes its way over to the UK.

Plenty of sunny spells though cloud thickening in the northwest with some rain and drizzle 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/56rsPmoGmz — Met Office (@metoffice) September 13, 2024

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: "The cold Arctic air we have been experiencing will be replaced with warmer westerlies over the weekend.

"High pressure will bring fine weather to the south, but there is an area of low pressure to the northwest, which will push some weather fronts across Scotland and Northern Ireland, bringing rain and thicker cloud.

"It will also be windy across Northern Scotland, especially on Saturday."

Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Oliver said: “In the wake of the front on Sunday, high pressure then builds, bringing fine and dry conditions to most parts of the UK for much of next week.

“If any rain develops it is expected to be confined to the extreme northwest of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday.

"There is a risk of some fog patches overnight and temperatures continue to increase, with many places a little above average by mid-week.”

Weekend weather 12/09/2024 – Will it warm up? – Met Office weather forecast UK

The Met Office long-range forecast reads: "Cloud and outbreaks of rain are expected to affect some northern areas for a time on Tuesday, with dry and sunny conditions further south.

"Through the rest of next week high pressure will become more dominant, with dry and often sunny conditions spreading across the majority of the UK.

"Winds could be fairly strong at times in the south, with some overnight mist and fog in parts of the north.

"Temperatures during the day will likely be above average in many areas, although some cold nights are possible in places.

"A similar pattern will probably persist through the following week, although by late September there is a chance that more unsettled conditions may begin to develop."