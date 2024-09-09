Winter is coming: UK braced as cold air from 'Arctic Blast' sweeps in sending temperatures plummeting

Cold air from an 'Arctic Blast' is expected to sweep the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

An 'Arctic Blast' - which could send temperatures plummeting - is set to sweep over the UK this week as a wet weather washout continues.

Following a burst of 27C heat at the end of August, temperatures could plummet to as low as 1C.

The latest cold weather maps from WXCharts show temperatures dropping by up to 26C.

The provider uses data from MetDesk, and the charts indicate that Scotland and Northern Ireland could see temperatures of just 1C by Thursday, September 12.

Many Londoners reported hearing huge thunderstorms on Sunday morning amid this temperature drop. Elsewhere, flash-flooding was reported in some parts of the UK.

Turning colder this week as arctic air sweeps across the UK 📉 pic.twitter.com/ilQbvNQGsu — Met Office (@metoffice) September 9, 2024

Starting Tuesday and continuing through the rest of the week, strong north-westerly winds will bring cold Arctic air across the United Kingdom.

Temperatures will generally be below average, with daytime highs ranging from 9 to 14°C, though the wind is likely to make it feel colder.

Northern and western parts of the UK will see frequent showers, some of which may be heavy, with thunder and hail possible.

Over Scotland's highest elevations, the air will be cold enough for some showers to turn wintry.

Cold weather is on the way. Picture: Getty

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for parts of northern Scotland.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “Of particular concern is a prolonged spell of heavy rain over or close to Shetland during Tuesday.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued. We are also monitoring the potential for a period of strong northwesterly winds, especially for Orkney and perhaps also into parts of the Moray and Aberdeenshire coast.”

“We will continue to assess the need for weather warnings, so please keep up to date with our latest forecasts and warnings for your area.”

This week will certainly feel a lot more like autumn. Picture: Getty

The Met also added rain will work southwards across the country tomorrow bringing cold northerly winds with it.

This markedly cold, showery airmass spreads across the whole of the UK by mid-week with hail and thunder in places, and there is the chance some of the showers could turn wintry over some Scottish mountains.

Looking further ahead, milder air from the Atlantic is expected to push back across the country later on Friday and more especially into the weekend, cutting off the cold air from the north and seeing a return to temperatures nearer average for the time of year.