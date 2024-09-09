Former police support officer accused of 'stabbing herself' in bid for compensation

The PCSO has been accused of stabbing herself in a bid to get a compensation payout. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A former Police Community Support Officer has been charged with fraud after it was alleged she stabbed herself to seek compensation, claiming she had been attacked.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olivia Morphew will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday accused of perverting the course of justice, fraud, and possession of a knife in a public place.

It follows an investigation into an incident in Esher, Surrey, in June 2022 when 24-year-old PCSO Morphew reported being stabbed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was alleged that she stabbed herself and submitted a compensation claim for her injuries.

The police watchdog said it began investigating following a referral from Surrey Police in July 2022.

Morphew resigned in September 2022 during the course of the IOPC investigations, the watchdog said.