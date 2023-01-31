Tesco redundancies 2023: What's closing, what's the management restructure and how many jobs will be lost?

31 January 2023, 14:03

Tesco superstore sign
Tesco has confirmed more than 2,000 jobs are at risk in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Major supermarket chain Tesco has confirmed a series of new redundancies for 2023 as they plan a huge team management shakeup - but what does that mean for jobs?

More than 2,000 job roles at Tesco are at risk after the huge supermarket chain has confirmed a shake up in roles, particularly in the management teams.

Not only that, they will also be closing parts of the store meaning more job positions are at risk throughout the store.

The Tesco redundancies will also lead to lower paid management positions which Daniel Adams, national officer of the Usdaw union, said will be "especially difficult".

Referring to the cost of living crisis, he added: "We will be doing all we can to support members throughout the process with a view to protecting jobs and, where this is not possible, securing the best possible deal for those affected."

Related article: Tesco buys Paperchase after stationery chain plunges into administration

Related article: Grocery price inflation hits record high as annual bills jump by £788

Here's everything you need to know about the job cuts including what parts of Tesco are closing, what the new management restructure is and how many jobs will be lost.

Tesco extra store
Tesco bosses will be restructuring the management team. Picture: Alamy

What is Tesco's new management restructure?

Tesco will be cutting the number of lead and team managers across all large UK stores which is expected to see 1,750 jobs cut.

The same structure has already been applied to smaller stores and is now being applied to Tesco Extras and super stores.

As a result, they will then introduce 1,800 new lower-paid "shift leader" roles who will be responsible for the day-to-day runnings on the shop floor.

If you are already a manager and accept the new shift leader role, your pay will be protected for two years.

Tesco's UK and Ireland boss Jason Tarry has commented on the changes and said: "These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we can, as well as ensuring our store offer reflects what our customers value the most.

"Our priority is to support those colleagues impacted and help find alternative roles within our business from the vacancies and newly created roles we have available."

Tesco managers stocking shelves in store
Tesco managers will be at risk during the job shake up. Picture: Alamy

What else is closing in Tesco?

Further redundancies are also being made as the supermarket confirmed earlier in January they will be closing certain counters across the store.

A further 350 jobs are at risk as they will be closing eight pharmacies and also reducing the opening hours of in-store Post Offices.

Overnight pharmacy roles will be moved to just daytime hours in 12 other stores.

How many Tesco jobs will be lost following redundancy announcements?

Additional to the 1,750 jobs lost thanks to the management shake up and the further 350 jobs across the pharmacies and Post Offices, there will further redundancies.

Jobs will be cut in the head office and they have also confirmed the Maintenance National Operating Centre in Milton Keynes will be closed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Empty classroom next to a woman teacher

Teacher strikes: How the industrial action affects you and your children

Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella

EU politicians move to lift immunity of scandal suspects

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu with Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto

Sweden should ‘act differently’ to join Nato, says Hungary’s foreign minister

A German-Iraqi woman, 23, has been accused of seeking out a lookalike on social media and murdering in order to fake her own death, prosecutors in Bavaria believe.

'Doppelganger murder': German woman, 23, accused of killing lookalike in bid to fake death

Elon Musk

Tesla gets US Justice Department subpoena over self-driving cars

The Princess of Wales brushed off a wolf whistle from a member of the public

Princess of Wales brushes off wolf-whistle as she launches 'life’s work' early years campaign in Leeds

UK receives its worst ever global corruption score following ministerial scandals

UK receives its worst ever global corruption score following ministerial scandals as Denmark is deemed least corrupt nation
Tesco has bought Paperchase

Tesco buys Paperchase after stationery chain plunges into administration

97 football fans were unlawfully killed during the FA Cup semi-final at the Sheffield Wednesday stadium, almost 34 years ago

Police forces apologise for Hillsborough failings, 34 years after tragedy that claimed 97 lives

London Underground symbol and Union Jack flag

When is the next London tube strike?

Security officials and rescue workers at the scene in Peshawar

Pakistan blames ‘security lapse’ as mosque suicide blast death toll rises to 100

A boy stands on a destroyed Russian tank in Kyiv

Talk of fighter jets for Ukraine puts strains on Western unity

Police are still searching for Ms Bulley

Hunt for key witness with 'small fluffy white dog' as family of missing mum say they are 'worried beyond words'

Ambulance workers on strike

Thousands of ambulance workers to go on strike in England on February 10, union announces

Teachers are walking out next month

When are teachers going on strike and why?

Ashley Dale was shot dead in her back garden last summer

Two men charged with murder over death of council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Latest News

See more Latest News

France Pension Protests

France hit by strikes and protests in second round of pensions battle

Grocery price inflation has hit a record 16.7%

Grocery price inflation hits record high as annual bills jump by £788

Vehicles stranded in flood water in Auckland

Auckland braced for more flooding as rain pounds northern New Zealand

The fatal attack took place on Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey

Dog walker, 28, died from ‘multiple penetrating bites to the neck’ in mauling at Surrey beauty spot, inquest hears
Climate action group One Home identified 21 at-risk villages in England at risk of disappearing into the sea

Coastal homes worth £600m at risk of collapsing into sea according to climate action group - but is your area at risk?
Without Brexit Russia would not have invaded Ukraine, says Guy Verhofstdat

Brexit paved the way for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says chief negotiator Guy Verhofstadt
A wounded woman

Myanmar military increasing air attacks, say human rights groups

Police have issued a reward for information about Constance Marten's whereabouts

Last CCTV clue as police offer £10k reward for Constance Marten, newborn baby and her partner
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin shakes hands with South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup

US to increase weapons deployment to counter North Korea threat

Police in Russia block a protest

Global report highlights link between corruption and violence

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit
‘Honestly!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money

‘Is this a joke?!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money
The former minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Ex-Armed Forces Minister tells LBC spending on defence needs to come before spending on benefits
James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving
James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit