Tesco redundancies 2023: What's closing, what's the management restructure and how many jobs will be lost?

Tesco has confirmed more than 2,000 jobs are at risk in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Major supermarket chain Tesco has confirmed a series of new redundancies for 2023 as they plan a huge team management shakeup - but what does that mean for jobs?

More than 2,000 job roles at Tesco are at risk after the huge supermarket chain has confirmed a shake up in roles, particularly in the management teams.

Not only that, they will also be closing parts of the store meaning more job positions are at risk throughout the store.

The Tesco redundancies will also lead to lower paid management positions which Daniel Adams, national officer of the Usdaw union, said will be "especially difficult".

Referring to the cost of living crisis, he added: "We will be doing all we can to support members throughout the process with a view to protecting jobs and, where this is not possible, securing the best possible deal for those affected."

Related article: Tesco buys Paperchase after stationery chain plunges into administration

Related article: Grocery price inflation hits record high as annual bills jump by £788

Here's everything you need to know about the job cuts including what parts of Tesco are closing, what the new management restructure is and how many jobs will be lost.

Tesco bosses will be restructuring the management team. Picture: Alamy

What is Tesco's new management restructure?

Tesco will be cutting the number of lead and team managers across all large UK stores which is expected to see 1,750 jobs cut.

The same structure has already been applied to smaller stores and is now being applied to Tesco Extras and super stores.

As a result, they will then introduce 1,800 new lower-paid "shift leader" roles who will be responsible for the day-to-day runnings on the shop floor.

If you are already a manager and accept the new shift leader role, your pay will be protected for two years.

Tesco's UK and Ireland boss Jason Tarry has commented on the changes and said: "These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we can, as well as ensuring our store offer reflects what our customers value the most.

"Our priority is to support those colleagues impacted and help find alternative roles within our business from the vacancies and newly created roles we have available."

Tesco managers will be at risk during the job shake up. Picture: Alamy

What else is closing in Tesco?

Further redundancies are also being made as the supermarket confirmed earlier in January they will be closing certain counters across the store.

A further 350 jobs are at risk as they will be closing eight pharmacies and also reducing the opening hours of in-store Post Offices.

Overnight pharmacy roles will be moved to just daytime hours in 12 other stores.

How many Tesco jobs will be lost following redundancy announcements?

Additional to the 1,750 jobs lost thanks to the management shake up and the further 350 jobs across the pharmacies and Post Offices, there will further redundancies.

Jobs will be cut in the head office and they have also confirmed the Maintenance National Operating Centre in Milton Keynes will be closed.