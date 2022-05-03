What is the Roe V Wade abortion law and why does it affect abortion rights?

3 May 2022, 15:01 | Updated: 3 May 2022, 15:08

The US Supreme Court could be preparing to get rid of abortion rights
The US Supreme Court could be preparing to get rid of abortion rights. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Zoe Adams

The US Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark case protecting women's abortions rights.

Hundreds of abortion rights protesters have gathered outside the US Supreme Court after a leaked document labelled "Opinion of the Court" showed support for overturning abortion laws in America.

The document, which may not be the court's final word, showed there was overwhelming backing to overturn the 1973 case of Roe V Wade - the law which protects abortion rights - as they believe it was "egregiously wrong".

Should the law be overturned, individual states in America would be allowed to ban abortion if they wish. So far thirteen states have passed trigger laws ready for if Roe V Wade is turned over.

Related article: 'Pills by post' home abortion scheme to be axed

Related article: Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

So what exactly is the Roe V Wade case? And why does it affect abortion rights? Here's all the details:

Protests have gathered outside the Supreme Court after the leaked abortion document
Protests have gathered outside the Supreme Court after the leaked abortion document. Picture: Getty

What is the Roe V Wade abortion law?

Nearly 50 years ago, a case was brought to everyone's attention that the right to personal privacy under the US Constitution, should also protect a woman's right to terminate her pregnancy.

On January 22, 1973, the Supreme Court agreed and decided the constitutional right to privacy also applied to abortion - overturning Texas laws and setting a precedent in all 50 states of America.

The case, Roe V Wade, was 'Jane Roe', a pseudonym for Norma McCorvey, who was a single mum, pregnant for the third time and wanting a termination.

She sued Dallas attorney general, Henry Wade, who made abortion a crime unless in cases of rape, incest or when a mother's life was in danger.

Roe argued that she was unable to travel for an abortion and that the laws were too vague and infringed on her constitutional right to privacy.

At the same time, a Texas doctor was also questioning the vagueness of the law as he was unable to reliably identify which patients would have the right for an abortion.

A third complaint came in the form of 'Does', a childless couple who wanted the right for an abortion should she ever fall pregnant as the medical risks made it unsafe for her to fall pregnant, but not life threatening.

All three complaints made it to the top court which led to the historic seven-to-two decision to allow women the right to an abortion.

Abortion could be made illegal in all US states if they choose to do so
Abortion could be made illegal in all US states if they choose to do so. Picture: Getty

Why are abortion rights being affected now?

The US Supreme Court could be getting ready to overturn the ruling after a leaked document was published on political news organisation Politico. Neither the Supreme Court or the White House have commented on the claims yet.

It comes as a case comes to court challenging Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks - a case known as Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organisation.

The leaked document shows the majority of the court wish to overturn the Roe V Wade legislation as they deem it "egregiously wrong".

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," the draft opinion states.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," it adds, referencing the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v Casey that affirmed Roe's finding of a constitutional right to abortion services but allowed states to place some constraints on the practice.

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

The draft opinion in effect states there is no constitutional right to abortion services and would allow individual states to more heavily regulate or outright ban the procedure.

If the law was overturned, individual states will decide whether abortions are illegal or not. It is expected at least half of the US states would make it illegal.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Oksana and Victor during their first dance

Moment Ukrainian nurse has first wedding dance after losing both legs in mine blast

Socialite and former husband of heiress Petra Ecclestone, James Stunt, has gone on trial.

Petra Ecclestone's ex James Stunt accused of being part of £266m money-laundering scheme

Breaking
Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has formally quit his Wakefield seat

Imran Ahmad Khan quits as Wakefield MP after sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

A TikTok rapper has been jailed for life after sexually assaulting six women at knifepoint

'Camden doorstep rapist' jailed for life after attacking six women at knifepoint

Queen's best Derby horse forced to withdraw

Queen's Derby hopes suffer setback after her best horse forced out of race

Victims Dolet Hill, left, Samantha Drummonds, top right, and a court sketch of Joshua Jacques

Man accused of murdering four family members 'found naked in bathroom', court hears

Boris Johnson said the UK and Ukraine are now "brothers and sisters" during his address to Zelenskyy's parliament

Read it in full: Boris Johnson's historic speech to Ukraine Parliament

London is set to enjoy a nine-day mini heatwave

London weather: When is the nine-day mini heatwave?

Boris Johnson addressing Kyiv Parliament.

'Ukraine will win': Boris gets standing ovation as first leader to address Kyiv Parliament

Lacey Ellen Fletcher, 36 (left), was found dead "fused" to Shelia, 64 and Clay Fletcher, 65, have been charged with second-degree murder.her sofa. Her parents,

Parents charged with murder of autistic daughter who died 'fused' to sofa after 12 years

Maddie suspect Christian Brueckner denied parole

Maddie suspect branded 'danger to society' and denied parole amid claims he has an alibi

David Cameron talks to NCS members in 2015

Trans teens who identify as girls 'put in female dorms at David Cameron summer camp'

Anji Hunter defended Sir Tony Blair's knighthood

Top Tony Blair adviser defends knighthood adding Iraq invasion was 'right thing' to do

Boris Johnson has been challenged on the cost of living crisis.

Boris squirms as he is grilled about pensioner who rides bus all day to keep warm

Johal Rathour caused a head-on collision on August 6 last year, after driving the wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel.

Moment teenage joyrider drives wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel in stolen Range Rover

Delays to the Ukrainian visa scheme are set to be the subject of a lawsuit against the Home Office

Priti Patel could face legal action over delays to Ukraine refugee visa scheme

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump businesses and inaugural committee to pay out £600,000 to settle lawsuit
Brittney Griner

US basketball star being wrongfully detained in Russia, say US officials
US president Joe Biden

Biden blasts Supreme Court’s abortion draft ruling

Satellite image showing previous damage at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol

Russian forces storming Mariupol steel plant, say Ukrainian fighters
People wait to be processed upon their arrival at a reception centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia

Aid workers prepare stretchers and toys for Mariupol evacuees
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court on Monday night

‘Draft opinion’ suggests Supreme Court could overturn abortion rights – report
A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectant as residents wearing face masks line up for mass coronavirus testing outside a residential complex on Tuesday May 3 2022 in Beijing

Beijing ‘preparing 1,000-bed hospital’ to deal with spike in Covid cases
A helicopter hovers above as it attempts to capture Electron's first stage in mid-air by helicopter above New Zealand on Tuesday May 3 2022

Helicopter catches – and then drops – falling Electron rocket
Casey Cole White, left, and assistant director of corrections Vicky White

Hunt for ‘dangerous’ murder suspect and jail boss ‘who helped him escape’
Chris Castillo throws a freshly-cut log as he and his cousins clear a wireline along a family member’s home in Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Monday May 2 2022

New Mexico residents prepare to flee as wildfire closes in

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost-of-living crisis

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost of living crisis, supermarket worker reveals
The old Chinese curse, may you live in interesting times, certainly applies to Boris right now.

LBC Views: Boris may be lauded in Ukraine but that may mean nothing back home
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'
Rachel Johnson has defended Boris Johnson over Labour attacks during PMQs

'Nobody's perfect': Rachel Johnson's fiery clash with a caller over personal attacks on the PM
Ex-Tory MP admits to being victim of harassment in Commons

Ex-Tory MP reveals she was victim of harassment in Commons

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

'40% of the medical schools curriculums don't address menopause'

Gabby Logan blasts 'absolutely criminal' lack of menopause training at some medical schools
'Boris could deport Boris': Immigration Lawyer says Boris Becker could be deported under PM's reforms

'Boris could deport Boris': Immigration lawyer says Becker may be deported under reforms
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale On Sunday Election Special 1/05 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police