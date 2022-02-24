'Pills by post' home abortion scheme to be axed

24 February 2022, 16:47

Ministers have ended the 'pills by post' abortion scheme
Ministers have ended the 'pills by post' abortion scheme. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

'Pills by post' home abortions will be axed by the end of the summer despite warnings from health unions.

During the Covid pandemic women seeking to terminate their pregnancy in the first 10 weeks were able to take pills at home and avoid having to see a doctor in person.

However ministers said that from August 29, England will revert to pre-pandemic rules which require women to take the first abortion pill in a clinic or a hospital although the second one can be taken at home.

Health minister Maggie Throup said: "After careful consideration, the Government's view is that the provision of early medical abortion should return to pre-Covid arrangements.

"The wellbeing and safety of women requiring access to abortion services has been, and will continue to be, our first and foremost priority.

"Thanks to the success and impact of the national vaccination and booster programme, we are in a very different position compared to the beginning of the pandemic."

Pro-life charities said the scheme was allowing some women to be pushed into having an abortion and that the pills were being used beyond the ten-week limit.

But more than 30 medical groups joined forces to call for home abortions to be made permanent.The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the Royal College of Midwives and the British Medical Association, and others expressed their 'deep and urgent concern' in a letter to Boris Johnson yesterday.

They said that removing home access to the pills, used by 2,000 women a week, was wrong and it has slashed waiting times and allowed for earlier terminations which are safer.

Medical abortion — which can only be carried out up to 24 weeks of pregnancy — involves taking two different medicines. They are different to the 'morning after' pill.

Under pre-pandemic rules, women took the first pill to terminate a pregnancy at an abortion clinic or hospital under supervision from a clinician.

They were then able to take the second at home up to 48 hours later. When the virus struck, however, ministers shifted to allowing both pills to be taken at home following a teleconsultation to ensure women still had access to the service.

A short-term extension of the temporary approval will be made to enable a safe and reliable return to pre-pandemic arrangements and continued access to services.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protests have taken place across the globe as Putin invades Ukraine

'Stop Putin' protests erupt around the world as people show solidarity with Ukraine

Daughter starved to death by her mum

Mum who slowly starved her daughter to death in squalid bedroom jailed for nine years

Breaking
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Russian forces are trying to seize Chernobyl

Heavy fighting breaks out as Russian forces try to seize Chernobyl

Fuel prices in the UK are already at record levels

UK petrol and diesel prices surge as Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Putin warned outside nations they would 'face consequences'

Putin warns of 'consequences greater than any faced in history' if West intervenes

Images lay the cost of Putin's invasion on ordinary people

First photos from the Ukraine frontline: Harrowing images of Russia's invasion

St Petersburg is set to be stripped of the Champions League

Russia set to be stripped of the Champions League final over Ukraine invasion

The Queen has cancelled more engagements after her Covid diagnosis

Queen cancels more virtual engagements after catching Covid

Helicopter gunships were seen over Ukraine and further clips from Ukrainian border guards show Russia invading. Top right, a Ukrainian tank rolls through Kharkiv

Watch: Russian helicopter gunships swoop above Ukraine as Putin launches invasion

Tube strikes could bring chaos to London's transport network

London Tube strikes will go ahead in row over TfL cuts

Andrew Marr says our world has changed now Russia has invaded Ukraine

Andrew Marr: Our world changed overnight

Andrew Marr has joined LBC

Tonight with Andrew Marr: 'it wont be bland, safe wearily predictable journalism'

James Cleverly says the Government will not shut down the Russia Today news outlet

'We will not shut down Russia Today' says Govt minister despite Ukraine invasion

Oil prices soar in the wake of Russian invasion

Oil prices soar as markets take a battering in the wake of Russian invasion

Huge queues of traffic leaving Kiev have been seen

Mass exodus of Kyiv: Petrified Ukrainian’s race to flee capital as air sirens ring out

Live
War begins as Russia invades Ukraine

Fighting rages near Chernobyl after Putin launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shakhtar’s Marlon, centre, tries to go past Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, left, and Vinicius Junior during a Champions League match in 2021

Brazilian footballers trapped in Ukraine appeal for help

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell juror to be questioned under oath by judge

Ukrainian soldiers load the surviving equipment at a destroyed Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine

Russia attacks Ukraine as peace in Europe ‘shattered’

Russian invasion of Ukraine

‘Heartbroken’ and ‘terrified’ Ukrainian protesters call on UK to ‘stop Putin’
A Ukrainian national flag waves over the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city

World expresses raw outrage at Russian attack on Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier stands next to a military vehicle on a road in Kramatosrk, eastern Ukraine

What to know as Russia invades Ukraine

Boris Johnson said Putin is a 'bloodstained aggressor'

Putin is a 'bloodstained aggressor,' says PM as he unveils new sanctions on Russia
Police officers escort Zahir Jaffar, centre, for a court appearance in Islamabad, Pakistan

Man who beheaded childhood friend who refused to marry him sentenced to death
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Nato vows to defend its entire territory after Russia attack

Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine

Russia launches ‘full-scale war’ in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'
Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties

Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties
Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch again

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to West's sanctions on Russia

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/02 | Watch again

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP
Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'
Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world the past the pandemic

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police