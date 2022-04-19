Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

19 April 2022, 09:47

By Seán Hickey

This caller, who is fresh from a trip to Florida, tells LBC that Americans are envious of the UK for having a leader like Boris Johnson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Steve in Petworth phoned Nick Ferrari on the day that Boris Johnson celebrates his 1,001st day in office. Nick was asking listeners for their highlights – or lowlights – of the Prime Minister's time in Number 10.

"Everyone said how they would have loved to have someone like Boris", the caller, who just came back from Miami, told Nick.

"Everyone said how lucky we were to have Boris and they couldn't believe we were still going on about Partygate."

He told Nick that he got in two separate Ubers, one driven by a Ukrainian man and the other an Argentinian. "Both spoke so highly of Boris", he said, noting the Ukrainian driver was particularly grateful to the PM.

"What do you think might motivate this?" Nick wondered.

The caller said "everyone said how they would have loved to have someone like Boris", adding "he's exactly like Trump but he thinks before he speaks."

Nick asked whether Americans are bothered that "it appears he would have lied to the House of Commons?"

"It meant absolutely nothing to them", the caller insisted. He reiterated the support most Americans he came across had for Boris Johnson and how they wished to have a leader like the PM.

The caller concluded by telling Nick, on Partygate, Americans "couldn't believe it was ongoing", claiming many told him it was "a trivial matter."

