What is the State Opening of Parliament and what time is it on?

10 May 2022, 11:01

Prince Charles and the Queen at State Opening of Parliament
State Opening of Parliament will be carried out by Prince Charles on the Queen's behalf. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Today marks an important date in the parliament and royal diary as Boris Johnson and Prince Charles gather to start a new year - here's how you can watch it.

May 10, 2022 is the official date of the State Opening of Parliament which marks the start of a new parliamentary year.

Usually, the Queen would be in attendance where she would read out and set the government's agenda for the coming year, however, she has stepped down from the duty for the first time in 60 years.

This year, Prince Charles will take on the responsibility with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, acting as Counsellors of State.

Related article: Why does the Queen have two birthdays? And when does she celebrate them?

Related article: When is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?

So what is the State Opening of Parliament and what happens? And how can you watch it? Here's everything you need to know.

The State Opening of Parliament is full of royal traditions
The State Opening of Parliament is full of royal traditions. Picture: Getty

What is the State Opening of Parliament?

An annual event, the Queen and parliament gather - including Prime Minister Boris Johnson - to outline new laws and the agenda for the year.

Marking the first day of a new parliamentary session, it usually begins with the Queen's procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where she is then escorted by Household Cavalry to the Sovereign's Entrance. She then proceeds to the robing room before leading the Royal Procession through the Royal Gallery and into the chamber of the House of Lords.

Black Rod - the House of Lords official - will then summon the PM and the MPS to join the chamber.

The Queen then begins with her speech, however this year, Prince Charles will be reading it on Her Majesty's behalf as her lack of mobility prevents her from attending.

The speech will outline policies and proposed legislation for the new parliamentary session which is expected to be about new protestor laws and the current cost of living crisis.

Following the Queen's speech, the contents are then debated by the two Houses and agree an 'Address in Reply to Her Majesty's Gracious Speech'. The debate usually last for a few days before being voted on.

The Queen usually arrives in a carriage but has chosen a car in recent years
The Queen usually arrives in a carriage but has chosen a car in recent years. Picture: Alamy

What time is the State Opening of Parliament?

Prince Charles is due to arrive at 11:20am with the Royal Procession officially starting at 11:27am.

He will be seated by 11:30am and is expected to follow shortly with the Queen's Speech.

How to watch the State Opening of Parliament?

You can watch the State Opening of Parliament on Global Player where live coverage begins from 11:15.

The BBC will also have coverage from 10:30am.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Charles stood in for the Queen

Read in full: Prince Charles delivers Queen's Speech

Prince Charles lays out Government plans as he steps in for Queen's Speech

Watch again: Historic moment as Charles unveils the Queen's Speech on her behalf

Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy (right) arrive in court for a high-profile libel trial.

Wagatha Christie court battle begins as Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney arrive for trial

The BBC has been accused of going woke after Countryfile presenter Adam Henson said "people" menstruate.

'Woke' BBC blasted after Countryfile presenter said 'people' menstruate

A car has crashed into a townhouse owned by Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie

Another car crash for the PM: Astra smashes into Boris Johnson's £1.3m townhouse

Mr Macron said Britain would be invited to join a new European community

EU 2.0? Macron cooks up new 'European community' and will invite Britain to join

Male nurse Paul Grayson sexually assaulted female patients and made indecent videos of them while they were under general anaesthetic, a Sheffield Court has heard.

Male nurse faces long jail term for sexually assaulting female patients under anaesthetic

Kit Malthouse said protesters such as those from Insulate Britain could afford to pay the fines issued to them

Minister brands eco zealots 'Waitrose-card holders who can afford to pay £1k fines'

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 14-year-old boy was attacked in public toilets at Bournemouth beach.

Man, 51, arrested over 'rape of boy, 14, on Bournemouth beach'

Deborah James shared a heartbreaking post on her Instagram

Cancer-stricken podcaster Deborah James raises £1m after tearful farewell post

Vicky White, right, shot herself after being accused of helping dangerous Casey White, left, to flee

Prison officer shoots herself dead after fleeing with murder suspect following pursuit

A Public Order Bill targeting "guerrilla protests" will form part of the Queen's Speech

Crackdown on eco zealots using 'locking-on' tactics to be unveiled in Queen's Speech

Wife of hedge fund manager is branded 'entitled' after sharing plans to combat cost of living crisis

'Entitled' mum slammed for money saving tips which include ditching £40k-a-year nanny

The first group of illegal migrants will be told this week that they are being sent to Rwanda

First migrants to be told they're bound for Rwanda as Patel says plan sends 'clear signal'

Major baseball events to be held in London in drive to grow game in UK

Major baseball events to be held in London in drive to grow the game in UK

Emily Thornberry speaks to Andrew Marr

Durham police 'pressured' into investigating Starmer over Beergate, Emily Thornberry says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope

Pope Francis urges elderly people to consider age a blessing

Indonesia Drugs Smuggling

Indonesian sailors find £66m of cocaine floating at sea

Philippines Elections

Ferdinand Marcos Jr has won Philippine presidency, unofficial count shows
Ecuador Prison Riot

Another Ecuador prison clash leaves 44 inmates dead

South Korea New President

South Korea’s new leader offers support if North denuclearises
Members of the Chilean Australian community from the National Campaign for Truth and Justice in Chile are seen outside the Central Local Court in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday April 2 2019

Kidnap suspect loses three-year war against extradition to Chile
A Ukrainian National Guard soldier enters a underground shelter at a position near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday May 9 2022

Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa as ’44 civilians found dead in Izyum’
Sri Lankan troops stand guard outside the former prime minister’s residence a day after clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo

Sri Lanka anti-government protests continue despite curfew

Reddened by wildfire smoke, the sun is seen reflected off windows at the train station in Las Vegas, New Mexico

Wind is wild card in fires burning in New Mexico

A formally sunken boat sits on cracked earth at Lake Mead

Bodies found in Lake Mead renew interest in Vegas mob lore

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks
'We've lost him!' Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry over 'Woke' New Zealand advert

'We've lost him!' Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry over 'Woke' New Zealand advert
Northern Ireland veteran brands Sinn Féin 'murderers' following election victory

Northern Ireland veteran brands Sinn Féin 'murderers' following election victory
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/05 | Watch again

'Prime Minister in waiting!' Starmer saluted after Covid fine resignation pledge

'Prime Minister in waiting!' Starmer saluted after Covid fine resignation pledge
Britain facing 'health crisis' as cost-of-living emergency bites, warns charity boss

Brits facing 'health crisis' as cost of living emergency bites, warns charity boss
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/05 | Watch again

Distraught LBC caller eats one meal a WEEK amid food poverty crisis

Distraught LBC caller breaks down after revealing she eats just one meal a week
James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day
James O'Brien reveals all the ways he can see out of post-Brexit NI Protocol deadlock

James O'Brien reveals all the ways he can see out of post-Brexit NI Protocol deadlock

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police