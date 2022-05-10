What is the State Opening of Parliament and what time is it on?

State Opening of Parliament will be carried out by Prince Charles on the Queen's behalf. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Today marks an important date in the parliament and royal diary as Boris Johnson and Prince Charles gather to start a new year - here's how you can watch it.

May 10, 2022 is the official date of the State Opening of Parliament which marks the start of a new parliamentary year.

Usually, the Queen would be in attendance where she would read out and set the government's agenda for the coming year, however, she has stepped down from the duty for the first time in 60 years.

This year, Prince Charles will take on the responsibility with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, acting as Counsellors of State.

So what is the State Opening of Parliament and what happens? And how can you watch it? Here's everything you need to know.

The State Opening of Parliament is full of royal traditions. Picture: Getty

What is the State Opening of Parliament?

An annual event, the Queen and parliament gather - including Prime Minister Boris Johnson - to outline new laws and the agenda for the year.

Marking the first day of a new parliamentary session, it usually begins with the Queen's procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where she is then escorted by Household Cavalry to the Sovereign's Entrance. She then proceeds to the robing room before leading the Royal Procession through the Royal Gallery and into the chamber of the House of Lords.

Black Rod - the House of Lords official - will then summon the PM and the MPS to join the chamber.

The Queen then begins with her speech, however this year, Prince Charles will be reading it on Her Majesty's behalf as her lack of mobility prevents her from attending.

The speech will outline policies and proposed legislation for the new parliamentary session which is expected to be about new protestor laws and the current cost of living crisis.

Following the Queen's speech, the contents are then debated by the two Houses and agree an 'Address in Reply to Her Majesty's Gracious Speech'. The debate usually last for a few days before being voted on.

The Queen usually arrives in a carriage but has chosen a car in recent years. Picture: Alamy

What time is the State Opening of Parliament?

Prince Charles is due to arrive at 11:20am with the Royal Procession officially starting at 11:27am.

He will be seated by 11:30am and is expected to follow shortly with the Queen's Speech.

How to watch the State Opening of Parliament?

You can watch the State Opening of Parliament on Global Player where live coverage begins from 11:15.

The BBC will also have coverage from 10:30am.