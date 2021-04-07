What time is the Covid vaccine update today? Medical experts deliver latest on AstraZeneca jab safety

7 April 2021, 13:09 | Updated: 7 April 2021, 13:15

AstraZeneca blood clot update: Health experts to release their latest findings
Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The European Medicines Agency and the UK’s Medicines Healthcare Regulatory Agency will be making an announcement today on the latest findings between the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid vaccine and blood clots.

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is being looked at more closely as more reports surface of a possible link between the jab and blood clots.

As of yet, there is no direct evidence suggesting the coronavirus vaccine leads to blood clots, however, assessments and further research is under way to look into the possible connection.

Both the MHRA - which said it had identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events out of 18.1 million doses of the jab administered up to and including March 24 - and WHO have said that to date the benefits of the vaccine in preventing coronavirus outweigh any risks.

With the World Health Organisation also set to make an announcement this week, here’s what time the Covid updates from the EMA and MHRA are today and what they’re likely to say:

AstraZeneca is being looked at more closely following further blood clot reports
Picture: PA

What time is the EMA and MHRA Covid vaccine update today?

The European Medicines Agency and the UK's regulator will both deliver their statement and live briefing at 3pm today.

The EMA will be delivering their latest on the AstraZeneca vaccine from Amsterdam.

The MHRA briefing will be led by Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine, chair of the Committee of Human Medicines Sir Munir Pirmohamed and chair of the JCVI Professor Wei Shen.

What will the EMA and MHRA say about the AstraZeneca vaccine?

Following various reports on a potential link between the Covid vaccine and a rare blood clot, the health boards are expected to deliver their latest findings on the jab.

The EMA state they’ve gathered independent external experts with a range of medical specialities, including haematologists, neurologists and epidemiologists, discussed the potential risks of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine and what additional data would be needed.

Today they will deliver their latest findings and recommendations for the vaccine.

Earlier today the former head of the MHRA told LBC that he has "no reservations" about the jab's safety and said the benefits outweighed the risks.

Oxford-AstraZeneca trial of the vaccine in children has been paused as UK regulator looks at blood clot links in adults.

Under-30s to be offered alternative to Oxford/AstraZeneca jab
The AstraZeneca vaccine should have blood clots listed as a rare side effect, the European medicine regulator has said.

Blood clots should be listed as a 'very rare' side effect of AstraZeneca jab: EU regulator
The unmanned Dutch cargo ship Eemslift Hendrika (Coast Guard Ship Shortland/AP)

Efforts to salvage stricken cargo ship off Norway postponed for a day
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said "men simply must change" as he launched his re-election pledge.

'Men simply must change': Sadiq Khan pledges to ensure women 'feel safe' in London
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
Police officers escort a prison van carrying Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Andy Li as it is leaving court in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Three Hong Kong activists plead guilty to taking part in unauthorised rally

How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?

Aspirin is 'probably more dangerous' than the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, says SAGE member

Aspirin is 'probably more dangerous' than AstraZeneca vaccine, says SAGE member
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live

The Professor urged caution when the country starts to reopen

'The roadmap is good but it's not a slam dunk', Oxford Uni professor warns
Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP

Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP
'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien

'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien
Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK

Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK

