What time is the Covid vaccine update today? Medical experts deliver latest on AstraZeneca jab safety

AstraZeneca blood clot update: Health experts to release their latest findings. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The European Medicines Agency and the UK’s Medicines Healthcare Regulatory Agency will be making an announcement today on the latest findings between the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid vaccine and blood clots.

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is being looked at more closely as more reports surface of a possible link between the jab and blood clots.

As of yet, there is no direct evidence suggesting the coronavirus vaccine leads to blood clots, however, assessments and further research is under way to look into the possible connection.

Both the MHRA - which said it had identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events out of 18.1 million doses of the jab administered up to and including March 24 - and WHO have said that to date the benefits of the vaccine in preventing coronavirus outweigh any risks.

With the World Health Organisation also set to make an announcement this week, here’s what time the Covid updates from the EMA and MHRA are today and what they’re likely to say:

AstraZeneca is being looked at more closely following further blood clot reports. Picture: PA

What time is the EMA and MHRA Covid vaccine update today?

The European Medicines Agency and the UK's regulator will both deliver their statement and live briefing at 3pm today.

The EMA will be delivering their latest on the AstraZeneca vaccine from Amsterdam.

The MHRA briefing will be led by Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine, chair of the Committee of Human Medicines Sir Munir Pirmohamed and chair of the JCVI Professor Wei Shen.

What will the EMA and MHRA say about the AstraZeneca vaccine?

Following various reports on a potential link between the Covid vaccine and a rare blood clot, the health boards are expected to deliver their latest findings on the jab.

The EMA state they’ve gathered independent external experts with a range of medical specialities, including haematologists, neurologists and epidemiologists, discussed the potential risks of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine and what additional data would be needed.

Today they will deliver their latest findings and recommendations for the vaccine.

Earlier today the former head of the MHRA told LBC that he has "no reservations" about the jab's safety and said the benefits outweighed the risks.

Oxford-AstraZeneca trial of the vaccine in children has been paused as UK regulator looks at blood clot links in adults.