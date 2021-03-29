What time is Boris Johnson's Covid press briefing today? And what will he say?

29 March 2021, 11:52 | Updated: 29 March 2021, 13:09

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street Covid press briefing later today as coronavirus lockdown measures were eased across England.

The prime minister will lead the government’s latest Covid-19 briefing on Monday from within Downing Street's new press room, alongside chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Mr Johnson will likely talk about the easing of lockdown restrictions and will probably remind people not to overstep the new guidance, which came into effect this morning.

So what time is Boris Johnson speaking today? And what is the PM's coronavirus update? Here are the latest details:

Live: Groups of six can meet and outdoor sport resumes as lockdown eases

Explained: England’s lockdown easing: What can I do from today?

Watch: Govt launches new ad urging people not to meet indoors as lockdown eases

What time is Boris Johnson's press briefing today?

Boris Johnson will deliver the briefing on 29 March at the usual time of 5pm.

It will be the first time one of the coronavirus updates is held in the government's new £2.6 million press briefing room.

What will Boris Johnson say in his press briefing today?

The prime minister will likely talk about the latest restrictions that were lifted in England on Monday, such as allowing people to meet outside in groups of six.

He is also expected to remind the British public of their responsibilities and not to overstep the new guidance, following on from the government's release of a new ad campaign urging people not to meet indoors.

Mr Johnson might address calls from other Tory MPs to lift the current 'work from home' guidance from next month, however ministers have repeatedly said they will follow the data before relaxing such measures.

Latest News

See more Latest News

An employee unloads the newly arrived coronavirus vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm at the logistics base set up to in the car park of the government office in the 13th district of Budapest, Hungary (Noemi Bruzak/AP)

Hungary death toll remains high despite impressive vaccination campaign
George Floyd (L) died after being knelt on by Derek Chauvin (R) for almost nine minutes

George Floyd killing: former police officer Derek Chauvin to go on trial
Revellers enjoy a music concert in Barcelona, Spain

In Video: Spanish rock fans revel in freedom with biggest gig since pandemic
Members of bereaved families paint red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall opposite the Houses of Parliament at Embankment

London records zero Covid deaths on one day for first time in six months
Groups of people who don't live with each other can meet outdoors from today.

Don't hug family or friends at permitted gatherings, expert warns
Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship that is wedged across the Suez Canal looms over the village of Amer, near Suez, Egypt (Mohamed Elshahed/AP)

Villagers have the perfect view of efforts to free stricken container ship

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Sajid Javid responds to calls to drop BAME label

Sajid Javid responds to calls to scrap label 'BAME'

'We can't let our guard down': Virologist backs travel restrictions from Europe

'We can't let our guard down': Virologist backs travel restrictions from Europe
Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says
Bristol Kill the Bill demonstrators 'protesting for everyone,' caller insists

Bristol Kill the Bill demonstrators 'protesting for everyone,' caller insists
David Lammy's searing criticism of scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest

David Lammy's deep concern by scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London