What time is Boris Johnson's Covid press briefing today? And what will he say?

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street Covid press briefing later today as coronavirus lockdown measures were eased across England.

The prime minister will lead the government’s latest Covid-19 briefing on Monday from within Downing Street's new press room, alongside chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Mr Johnson will likely talk about the easing of lockdown restrictions and will probably remind people not to overstep the new guidance, which came into effect this morning.

So what time is Boris Johnson speaking today? And what is the PM's coronavirus update? Here are the latest details:

What time is Boris Johnson's press briefing today?

Boris Johnson will deliver the briefing on 29 March at the usual time of 5pm.

It will be the first time one of the coronavirus updates is held in the government's new £2.6 million press briefing room.

What will Boris Johnson say in his press briefing today?

The prime minister will likely talk about the latest restrictions that were lifted in England on Monday, such as allowing people to meet outside in groups of six.

He is also expected to remind the British public of their responsibilities and not to overstep the new guidance, following on from the government's release of a new ad campaign urging people not to meet indoors.

Mr Johnson might address calls from other Tory MPs to lift the current 'work from home' guidance from next month, however ministers have repeatedly said they will follow the data before relaxing such measures.