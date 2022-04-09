Natasha Devon 7pm - 9pm
'Fairytale' Grand National win for amateur 50-1 winner Waley-Cohen on Noble Yeats
9 April 2022, 17:51 | Updated: 9 April 2022, 18:55
Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen enjoyed a fairytale finale to his career as steered Noble Yeats to victory in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.
Trained by Emmet Mullins, the seven-year-old horse held off 15-2 favourite Any Second Now to win at 50-1.
Delta Work was third and Santini fourth.
The 39-year-old announced his intention to retire on Thursday, nominating Emmet Mullins' charge as his farewell ride in the world's most famous steeplechase.
Talking to ITV Racing after his win, Waley-Cohen said: "It's a dream. I couldn't believe it. I've got to say thank you, as it's my last ever ride, to my dad (Robert Waley-Cohen, owner), for unwavering belief and love.
"Over 23 years and never a cross word, never been anything but a dream. It's been a love affair. To my wife, long-suffering, they aren't all good days, there are bad days in this sport."
"It's a fairytale, a fantasy. There's a lot of love and gratefulness," Waley-Cohen continued.
"It's getting on the right horses and getting the luck.
"You couldn't make it up, could you?"
A proud Waley-Cohen's father said: "It's a dream come true. I can't speak, I shouted too much!
"You can't go round without the horse but the horse can't get round without the jockey.
"Sam used to ride the National on his rocking horse, that's how far back it goes!"
Mullins - who is the nephew of champion trainer Willie Mullins - said: "Today was the plan, and it's nice when a plan comes together.
"I didn't get to see much of him early doors, but going away from the stands I had to take a breath and I said 'this is a winner's position'. It was the perfect spot on that second circuit.
"That last circuit, everything just seemed to fall into place. I would say I'm understandably shell-shocked!"
Full result of the 2022 Grand National
1. Noble Yeats 50-1
2. Any Second Now 15-2
3. Delta Work 10-1
4. Santini 33-1
5. Fiddlerontheroof 12-1
Rest of the finishers
6. Longhouse Poet 12-1
7. Freewheelin Dylan 50-1
8. Coko Beach 50-1
9. Escaria Ten 25-1
10. Romain De Senam 125-1
11. Samcro 80-1
12. Commodore 33-1
13. Class Conti100-1
14. Blaklion 50-1
15. Lostinstranslation 50-1
Fallers
Minella Times
Run Wild Fred
Burrows Saint
Mount Ida
De Rasher Counter
Kildisart
Enjoy D'Allen
Agusta Gold
Death Duty
Domaine De L'Isle
Eclair Surf
Unseated rider
Fortescue
Dingo Dollar
Pulled up
School Boy Hours
Brahma Bull
Two For Gold
Good boy Bobby
Discorama
Top Ville Ben
Mighty Thunder
Cloth Cap