'Fairytale' Grand National win for amateur 50-1 winner Waley-Cohen on Noble Yeats

Noble Yeats ridden by Sam Waley-Cohen wins the Randox Grand National. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen enjoyed a fairytale finale to his career as steered Noble Yeats to victory in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Trained by Emmet Mullins, the seven-year-old horse held off 15-2 favourite Any Second Now to win at 50-1.

Delta Work was third and Santini fourth.

The 39-year-old announced his intention to retire on Thursday, nominating Emmet Mullins' charge as his farewell ride in the world's most famous steeplechase.

Talking to ITV Racing after his win, Waley-Cohen said: "It's a dream. I couldn't believe it. I've got to say thank you, as it's my last ever ride, to my dad (Robert Waley-Cohen, owner), for unwavering belief and love.

"Over 23 years and never a cross word, never been anything but a dream. It's been a love affair. To my wife, long-suffering, they aren't all good days, there are bad days in this sport."

"It's a fairytale, a fantasy. There's a lot of love and gratefulness," Waley-Cohen continued.

"It's getting on the right horses and getting the luck.

"You couldn't make it up, could you?"

A proud Waley-Cohen's father said: "It's a dream come true. I can't speak, I shouted too much!

"You can't go round without the horse but the horse can't get round without the jockey.

"Sam used to ride the National on his rocking horse, that's how far back it goes!"

Mullins - who is the nephew of champion trainer Willie Mullins - said: "Today was the plan, and it's nice when a plan comes together.

"I didn't get to see much of him early doors, but going away from the stands I had to take a breath and I said 'this is a winner's position'. It was the perfect spot on that second circuit.

"That last circuit, everything just seemed to fall into place. I would say I'm understandably shell-shocked!"

Full result of the 2022 Grand National

1. Noble Yeats 50-1

2. Any Second Now 15-2

3. Delta Work 10-1

4. Santini 33-1

5. Fiddlerontheroof 12-1

Rest of the finishers

6. Longhouse Poet 12-1

7. Freewheelin Dylan 50-1

8. Coko Beach 50-1

9. Escaria Ten 25-1

10. Romain De Senam 125-1

11. Samcro 80-1

12. Commodore 33-1

13. Class Conti100-1

14. Blaklion 50-1

15. Lostinstranslation 50-1

Fallers

Minella Times

Run Wild Fred

Burrows Saint

Mount Ida

De Rasher Counter

Kildisart

Enjoy D'Allen

Agusta Gold

Death Duty

Domaine De L'Isle

Eclair Surf

Unseated rider

Fortescue

Dingo Dollar

Pulled up

School Boy Hours

Brahma Bull

Two For Gold

Good boy Bobby

Discorama

Top Ville Ben

Mighty Thunder

Cloth Cap