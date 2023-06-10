Five killed in blast at state-owned explosives factory in Turkey

Five killed in blast at state-owned explosives factory in Turkey. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Five people have been declared dead following a large blast at a rocket and explosives factory in the Turkish capital.

It's believed the explosion - which could be heard for miles around - occurred at the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation factory at around 8.45am local time on Saturday.

The incident took place at a compound located in the Elmadag district, east of the capital, Ankara, a defence minister announced.

According to Turkey's NTV news channel, the explosion shattered windows in shops and residential premises in the surrounding area.

5 workers dead in rocket factory blast in Turkish capital. Picture: Getty

An investigation is now believed to be under way, with several ambulances seen arriving at the factory.

Crowds gathered outside the factory entrance as they waited to for news concerning their relatives.

Turkey’s ministry of national defence added: “An explosion occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory in the Elmadag district of Ankara. As a result of the explosion, five of our workers were martyred.”

Adding a “judicial and administrative investigation into the incident has been launched”.

The cause of the explosion at a rocket factory in Turkey could be an uncontrolled chemical reaction - the governor of Ankara province.#Turkey #Ankara #News pic.twitter.com/uQwkOr3GRG — Sasha White (@News1sasha) June 10, 2023

Ankara governor Vasip Sahin has since confirmed no further individuals were trapped in the rubble, adding the explosion was possibly the result of a chemical reaction inside the factory.

“In the first evaluations, our friends are of the opinion that it is the result of a chemical reaction, and our public prosecutors are also investigating,” he said.

The rocket factory is believed to be state-owned, manufacturing rockets and explosives for the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Interior.