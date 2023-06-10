Five killed in blast at state-owned explosives factory in Turkey

10 June 2023, 11:23

Five killed in blast at state-owned explosives factory in Turkey
Five killed in blast at state-owned explosives factory in Turkey. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Five people have been declared dead following a large blast at a rocket and explosives factory in the Turkish capital.

It's believed the explosion - which could be heard for miles around - occurred at the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation factory at around 8.45am local time on Saturday.

The incident took place at a compound located in the Elmadag district, east of the capital, Ankara, a defence minister announced.

According to Turkey's NTV news channel, the explosion shattered windows in shops and residential premises in the surrounding area.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

5 workers dead in rocket factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket factory blast in Turkish capital. Picture: Getty

An investigation is now believed to be under way, with several ambulances seen arriving at the factory.

Crowds gathered outside the factory entrance as they waited to for news concerning their relatives.

Turkey’s ministry of national defence added: “An explosion occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory in the Elmadag district of Ankara. As a result of the explosion, five of our workers were martyred.”

Read more: Russia deploys nuclear weapons to Belarus in Putin's dramatic escalation of Ukraine war

Read more: British girl, 3, out of surgery and watching TV after being stabbed by Syrian asylum seeker, Emmanuel Macron confirms

Adding a “judicial and administrative investigation into the incident has been launched”.

Ankara governor Vasip Sahin has since confirmed no further individuals were trapped in the rubble, adding the explosion was possibly the result of a chemical reaction inside the factory.

“In the first evaluations, our friends are of the opinion that it is the result of a chemical reaction, and our public prosecutors are also investigating,” he said.

The rocket factory is believed to be state-owned, manufacturing rockets and explosives for the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Interior.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
'The Boris Johnson story is now over' says Andrew Marr following the former PM's bitter parliamentary resignation

'The Boris Johnson story is now over' says Andrew Marr following former PM's bitter parliamentary resignation

Trudeau in Ukraine

Intense fighting in Ukraine as last nuclear reactor shut down amid flooding

Somalia Hotel Attack

Nine killed in extremist attack on Mogadishu beach hotel

Anak Krakatoa

Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano spews ash and lava in new eruption

Nuclear power plant

Last reactor shut down at Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant as fighting continues

Volcano summit

Rains unleashed by typhoon add to woes of thousands fleeing volcano

Met Office issues 16-hour weekend thunderstorm warning with hail forecast

Met Office issues 16-hour weekend thunderstorm warning with hail forecast for swathes of the UK

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner slammed Boris Johnson's resignation honours list, labelling his actions 'incredulous'.

'A carousel of cronies': Angela Rayner blasts 'gaslighting' Boris following former PM's resignation honours list

Planes on the runway

Runway reopens at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after planes ‘bump into each other’

Colombia

Four indigenous children found alive after 40 days lost in jungle in Colombia

The accident killed everyone else aboard the light aircraft, including the children's mother Magdalena Mucutui Valencia, the pilot, and a local indigenous leader.

Four children missing in Amazon found alive 40 days after plane crash killed three - including mother and pilot

Somalia Hotel Attack

Somali security forces halt extremists’ attack on Mogadishu hotel – reports

Donald Trump

Trump set for first public appearance since federal indictment

Animal rescuers make their way through floating debris to rescue a dog in the flooded area after the dam collapse in Kherson, Ukraine

UN: Ukraine faces ‘hugely worse’ humanitarian situation after dam rupture

Boris Johnson took a swipe at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his resignation letter, labelling the committee investigation into 'partygate' a "kangaroo court".

The end for Boris? Johnson quits with departing swipe at Sunak as former PM hints at comeback

Donald Trump

Trump ‘described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified military map’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation
Donald Trump

Trump indictment: Showing off classified material, storing documents in bathroom

Boris Johnson has stepped down with immediate effect

Boris Johnson's statement announcing resignation as an MP in full

Vladimir Putin

Putin says Ukrainian counter-offensive has begun as drones strike within Russia

Boris Johnson is stepping down as an MP

Boris Johnson quits as MP and claims 'kangaroo court' privileges committee tried to 'drive him out'
Donald Trump is accused of storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence

Trump told lawyers 'I don't want anybody looking through my boxes' in classified documents indictment
Donnie Adams was infected with a flesh-eating bacteria

Man infected with flesh-eating bacteria after being bitten by relative in mass brawl

The Pope

Pope ‘sitting up, working from an armchair’ after abdominal op

RAF jets scrambled twice in 24 hours

RAF scrambles to intercept Russian aircraft twice in 24 hours as tensions escalate

Saul Cookson's mother has paid tribute

Mother's heart-rending tribute to 'sweetest, kindest boy', 15, who died after e-bike collided with ambulance in police chase

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears
Kate and William to replace items stolen in a raid on Welsh foodbank

William and Kate's heartfelt gesture to replace all the stock stolen in a raid on a food bank

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson
Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return
Andrew Marr has spoken about the latest polling figures

The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr
After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker
Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion to prevent govt overruling Lords vote

'It's a mess': Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion blocking govt overruling House of Lords vote

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit