British girl, 3, out of surgery and watching TV after being stabbed by Syrian asylum seeker, Emmanuel Macron confirms

President Macron visited the hospital on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

The three-year-old British girl who was among four children stabbed by a Syrian asylum seeker in France has left surgery.

Ettie Turner, who was on holiday with her parents, was taken to hospital in Grenoble, along with two-year-old French twins Ennio and Alba, after the attack in the nearby city of Annecy on Thursday.

Peter, a 22-month-old Dutch boy, has been transferred to a specialist facility in Geneva.

Ettie and Peter were described as being in a "stable" condition, while Ennio and Alba remain "critical". Previously, France's prime minister Elisabeth Borne said all four children had been in surgery.

A man, 78, is also now in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed six times and shot once during the attack in the south-eastern French city.

Ettie, Ennio and Alba were visited by President Macron and his wife Brigitte on Friday, with the couple spending two hours in the hospital.

The French president said: "She is watching TV and [the attack] is just a bad memory already. Doctors are optimistic."

France's President Emmanuel Macron leaves the hospital. Picture: Alamy

A source close to the Elysee Palace said: "The president spoke to the parents of the young English girl. The president's wife Brigitte Macron was there as well.

"They spoke with her family and to the families of the French children who were injured. The president was in a room with parents for quite a long time."

The 31-year-old knifeman, who has been named as Abdalmash Hanoun, was a Syrian refugee. He was shot in the legs by police after the attack.

Horrified Annecy residents spoke out the day after the attack and laid flowers and other tributes at the scene.

Tributes left on Friday at the scene. Picture: Getty

One local man was seen sobbing and crying out "why was I not here yesterday?"

Another said: "We feel rage, incomprehension. I have the impression with how horrible it was. It affects us all."

Meanwhile the attacker's former wife appeared in disbelief as she revealed that he has a daughter the same age as the children he attacked in the rampage.

Speaking to French media outlets in the aftermath of the attack, his unnamed ex-wife, 26, said: "My God. He is very nice. I don't understand."

In disbelief, she went onto detail that in their life together before he had been an attentive father and enjoyed looking after their three-year old-daughter. She also revealed that the 31-year-old had previously studied to become a nurse.

She added: "We met in Turkey, we fell in love and we came here [to Sweden]. We married after two years but he didn't manage to obtain Swedish nationality so he decided to leave the country. We separated because I didn't want to leave Sweden."

The motives of the knifeman remain unknown, but the attack is not believed to be terror-related.

According to a minister, the attacker had been denied asylum in France just days before the attack, as he had already been granted asylum in Sweden 10 years ago – however he failed to receive Swedish citizenship twice.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the suspect entered France legally, adding: "For some reasons we don't really understand, he applied for asylum in Switzerland, in Italy and in France, which he didn't need to do as he already had asylum in Sweden for the past 10 years."

Swedish media reported he had been prosecuted before for welfare fraud for receiving unemployment benefits and a study grant, as he studied Swedish and English in adult education.

Ms Borne, who visited Annecy on Thursday, said he was not known to intelligence services and did not appear to have a psychiatric history.

Tributes of flowers and teddy bears have been left at the scene of the attack. Picture: Alamy

Eyewitnesses caught the moment the Syrian knife attacker in France was surrounded and captured by police.

The man was seen running around the coastal park pursuing a victim while police surround him.

The assailant fell to the ground as police surrounded and detained him. He now remains in custody.

The attacker is seen in footage calmly walking through the children's play area. Picture: Social media

On Thursday, horrific footage showed the knife-wielding attacker stab at a child in a pram during his rampage in Annecy, France, while a woman who appears to be the mother desperately tried to stop him.

He was shown running around a children's play park carrying a blade on Thursday morning.

Wearing a blue and white headdress, a jumper and shorts, he waved the knife as an onlooker tried to stop him with a bag.

A terrified woman tried to push her child away from him, but he entered the park and motioned as if to attack her.

But he stopped, and instead ran to the pram, lunged twice at it, before running away for a few seconds.

Sickeningly, he then returned to lash out at the child again, though it is unclear if he managed to hurt the youngster as the pram rolled then out of his reach.

He ran away again briefly, but ran back to the child and appeared to try attack again, while the woman with the pram tried to stop him.

Shockingly, he then calmly walked out of the play park until he ran to escape the pursuit of a man who tried to give chase.

The knife attacker struck at a children's play park. Picture: Alamy

Eleanor Vincent, an American tourist who arrived just after the attack, told LBC the jewel of a town had been "turned into hell".

"The police very systematically cordoning off the entire area, turning away people, this place is crawling with tourists right now. It's peak season," she said.

"People were trying to access the area with their bicycles, there's a bike path that goes past right where this took place, and the police were turning them away, and they started cordoning off more areas of the lake so you couldn't walk anywhere.

"It really shut down everything that was happening at the lake in that area of the city."