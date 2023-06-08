British girl, three, among children injured in France knife rampage as police shoot and arrest Syrian attacker

The attacker was shot and detained by police. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

A three-year-old British girl is among children injured after a Syrian asylum seeker went on a knife rampage in a playground in southeastern France.

Horrific footage shows the knife-wielding attacker stab at a child in a pram during his rampage in Annecy, France, while a woman who appears to be the mother desperately tries to stop him.

The man, named as Abdalmasih H, is shown running around a children's play park carrying a blade on Thursday morning.

Wearing a blue and white headdress, a jumper and shorts, he waves the knife as an onlooker tries to stop him with a bag, but slashes at him.

Horror footage shows moment man attacks with a knife in Annecy

The attacker is seen in footage calmly walking through the children's play area. Picture: Social media

The terrified woman tries to push her child away from him, but he enters the park and motions as if to attack her.

But he stops, and instead runs to the pram, which he lunges twice at, before running away for a few seconds.

Sickeningly, he returns to lash out at the child again, though it is unclear if he manages to hurt the youngster as the pram rolls them out of his reach.

He then runs away again briefly, runs back to the child and appears to try attack again, while the woman with the pram tries to stop him.

Shockingly, he then calmly walks out of the play park until he runs to escape the pursuit of a man who tries to give chase.

He is then shown calmly walking through a park, which is on the shores of Lake Annecy in the Alps, near Switzerland.

He injured six people including the three-year-old girl, who police sources told C News in France is from the UK. In total, four children and two adults were injured, with some in critical condition.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly confirmed one of the victims was British.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and the families and we stand ready to support the French authorities in whichever way we can," he said.

"Also aware that one of the people, one of the children injured, was a British national. We have already deployed British consular officials who are travelling to the area to make themselves available to support the family.

"And of course we stand in strong solidarity with the people of France at this terrible time."

Prosecutor Line Bonet-Mathis said one child aged three and a 22-month-old child were among the injured. Besides the British child, there is a Dutch national among the victims.

The knife attacker struck at a children's play park. Picture: Alamy

A 70-year-old man was reportedly stabbed in the neck and taken to hospital.

French police earlier said two of the children who were aged about three have life-threatening injuries, as does one adult.

The attacker, named as Abdalmasih H, 31, was shot non-lethally by police and then arrested. Ms Bonet-Mathis said he has a child about the same ages as one of his young victims.

He is a Syrian with refugee status in Sweden, where has been for about 10 years. He has not got any known links to Islamist groups and was trying to claim asylum in France.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who visited Annecy on Thursday, said he was not known to intelligence services and did not appear to have a psychiatric history.

Le Parisien said he arrived in France in November and would have declared himself a Christian. He had a cross on him at his arrest.

He had married a Swedish woman and had a child about three years ago.

Rishi Sunak said: "The UK and France have always stood together against acts of violence, and we do so again today."

French president Emmanuel Macron said: "Attack of absolute cowardice this morning in a park in Annecy. Children and an adult are between life and death.

Police shot then arrested the attacker. Picture: Alamy

The rampage broke out in a park on the lake. Picture: Alamy

"The nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them as well as their families and the emergency services mobilised."

France's interior minister said "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces".

The French National Assembly held a minute's silence.

Witnesses told Le Dauphine that a man wearing a turban began attacking the group of young children while they were playing at a small playground in Annecy.

"We saw a person attacking children, small ones, obviously that was his target. After people tried to scare him, he walked away and the police intervened."

A witness at the scene told France Bleu Pays de Savoie: "He spoke English. In the beginning, we all thought it was staged, but with the cries of people, we realise that it's reality, the guy was confused."

Antoine Armand, a member of Parliament for Haute-Savoie, Annecy's department, also condemned the attack saying, it was "abominable".

He continued: "Abominable knife attack on children in a playground in Annecy. We still know very little but all my support for the victims, relatives, law enforcement and rescue. With you in mind."