Former UB40 member Astro dies 'after short illness'

6 November 2021, 22:31 | Updated: 6 November 2021, 23:24

Astro performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018.
Astro performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018. Picture: Alamy

By James Morris

Former UB40 member Astro has died after a short illness, his current band has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The musician, real name Terence Wilson, had been performing with the breakaway group named "UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro".

A statement on that band's official Twitter account read: "We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness.

"The world will never be the same without him.

"We ask you to please respect his family's privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

Vocalist Mr Wilson joined the breakaway group in 2013 having left UB40, the Birmingham band which he had been a member of since the late 1970s.

A message from the official UB40 Twitter account also read: "We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better know [sic] as Astro, has passed away after a short illness. Our sincere condolences to his family."

The band formed in 1978, with the name UB40 a reference to a form issued to people claiming unemployment benefits at the time.

It produced hits including Red Red Wine and Falling In Love With You.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson watches 88-year-old Nitza Sarner receive a Covid booster jab. The government has urged elderly and vulnerable people to get their third doses to help avoid a return to restrictions over Christmas.

Get Covid booster jabs to save Christmas, elderly and vulnerable urged

Boris Johnson said countries must come back to the table for the second and final week of negotiations ready to make bold compromises and ambitious commitments.

Boris Johnson demands more ambition from countries ahead of second week of COP26

Firefighters battle the flames at the petrol station on Saturday.

Nearly 100 dead after oil tanker explosion in Sierra Leone

Boris Johnson has been criticised for his handling of the Owen Paterson saga.

Support for Boris Johnson plummeting amid Tory sleaze saga, poll suggests

Protestors gathered in cities across the UK including Glasgow, the host city of COP26

Thousands gather in UK cities for climate change protests midway through COP26

Chief executive Roland Sinker told workers at Addenbrooke's University Hospital in Cambridge that a 'plan B' option was to send patients to hospitals in Birmingham or London.

Hospital warns it may send patients for treatment 88 miles away

A general view of the Houses of Parliament. A British man has been arrested in Ireland on suspicion of making threats to kill an MP.

British man arrested in Ireland on suspicion of threatening to kill 'Labour MP'

Plantation Wharf is a luxury development in Wandsworth, overlooking the Thames

Plantation Wharf development in London could be renamed amid slave trade row

Idris Elba spoke at Cop26 about small farmers and the impact of climate change on food supply.

Idris Elba: 'people might be irritated' at celebs discussing climate change

Thousands of people were taking to the streets in protest today

As it happened: Thousands of climate protestors march through UK cities

Cat Stevens, also known as Yusuf, told LBC "we can do it"

Yusuf/Cat Stevens tells Andrew Castle: 'Starvation is the other pandemic'

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq was the first player to reveal allegations of racism against the club

Second Asian ex-Yorkshire cricketer 'comes forward alleging racial abuse'

Glen Parva is in the final stage of construction.

Raab says 'green' prison will teach inmates skills to get into work

Morgan Rogers, Paul O'Dwyer and Nicola Wheatley died in the incident

Woman arrested after four paddleboarders died on river in Wales

Rapper Travis Scott has said he is “absolutely devastated” after at least eight people died in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival he was performing at in Texas.

Travis Scott 'absolutely devastated' after eight people die in crowd surge at Texas show

Thousands will join the Global Day of Action around the world.

COP26 protests: Thousands to take over major cities as crucial climate summit continues

Latest News

See more Latest News

Several people were injured in the knife attack on the train

Several people injured in knife attack on train in Germany

Protesters have been spotted setting Boris Johnson effigies alight

Protesters clash with riot police as they 'dangerously' fire flares outside Parliament
Angela Rayner has called for an investigation into the Prime Minister.

Labour demands probe into PM's Downing Street flat refurb as watchdog row escalates
Several MPs and a women's charity have called for a public inquiry into how David Fuller was able to commit the sex attacks

'Distraught': Wife of bedsit killer reveals horror at husband's sick crimes
According to the government there are 112 prisoners on death row

Japanese prisoners file £22m lawsuit over 'inhumane' same-day executions
Boris Johnson refused to declare the value of his holiday to a luxury Spanish villa last month.

MPs call for inquiry after PM refuses to declare value of luxury Spanish holiday
The UK's taxi and private hire industry is short of 160,000 drivers

Taxi driver numbers slashed by half due to Covid-19 pandemic

Demonstrators join the Fridays For Future march in Glasgow on Friday.

'Stop climate crime': Thousands join COP26 youth protest in Glasgow
Pfizer manufactured the antiviral, which does not have a name yet

Pfizer antiviral pill cuts Covid-19 hospitalisation risk by nearly 90 per cent
Terence Kelly

Cleo Smith kidnap suspect winks as he's taken to maximum security prison

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard
Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'
Camilla Tominey took on eco protesters

Eco activist admits 'it's a bit unfortunate' Parliament demo blocked an insulation lorry
Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs
MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims
Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension
Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin
LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police