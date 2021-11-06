Former UB40 member Astro dies 'after short illness'

Astro performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018. Picture: Alamy

By James Morris

Former UB40 member Astro has died after a short illness, his current band has confirmed.

The musician, real name Terence Wilson, had been performing with the breakaway group named "UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro".

A statement on that band's official Twitter account read: "We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness.

"The world will never be the same without him.

"We ask you to please respect his family's privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

Vocalist Mr Wilson joined the breakaway group in 2013 having left UB40, the Birmingham band which he had been a member of since the late 1970s.

A message from the official UB40 Twitter account also read: "We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better know [sic] as Astro, has passed away after a short illness. Our sincere condolences to his family."

The band formed in 1978, with the name UB40 a reference to a form issued to people claiming unemployment benefits at the time.

It produced hits including Red Red Wine and Falling In Love With You.