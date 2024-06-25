Breaking News

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak’s North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass

Four men have been arrested at the Prime Minister's North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Four men have been arrested at the Prime Minister’s constituency North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident occurred at the Prime Minister’s constituency home address in Kirby Sigston, North Yorkshire while he was attending events related to the Japanese state visit in London.

North Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We have arrested four people in the grounds of the Prime Minister's constituency home this afternoon.

"Our officers were with the four men within one minute of them entering the grounds.

"They were detained at around 12.40pm before being escorted off the property and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

"The men aged 52 from London, 43 from Bolton, 21 from Manchester, and 20 from Chichester, remain in police custody for questioning and inquiries are ongoing."

Read more: Sunak finally axes support for Tory betting suspects now he's sure to face accusations of weak leadership

Read more: Labour candidate suspended for betting against himself says he did it for 'fun' as he issues apology

It comes after four Greenpeace activists scaled Mr Sunak’s Yorkshire home last August in protest agains the UK’s North Sea oil and gas expansion.

The activists climbed the prime minister's home using ladders and ropes before covering it in oil-black fabric covers.

Amy Rugg-Easey, 33, Alexandra Wilson, 32, and Michael Grant, 64, and Mathieu Soete, 38, pleaded not guilty to criminal damage as they go to a two-day trial in July.