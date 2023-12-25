Furious Brits slam 'disgusting' and 'rotten' supermarket Christmas turkeys

Furious families have taken to Twitter to slam their 'disgusting' turkeys. Picture: Twitter/X

By Kieran Kelly

Furious Brits have taken to social media to slam their "disgusting" and "rotten" turkeys that arrived days before Christmas.

With turkey often the centre piece of most Christmas dinners, excited Brits had gone to check on their turkeys in the run up to the big day, only for several to find the bird had gone "rotten".

One user wrote: "Christmas Day officially ruined. Purchased this earlier and it's rotten. It smells absolutely disgusting.

For goodness sake, this year's turkey is even worse than last Christmas. Why always me ? #RottenTurkey #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/efi3YGQ6lw — 🍞🧈 (@Baramenyn) December 25, 2023

@AldiUK #ChristmasRuined thanks for the rotten turkey. Research tells me, that a fresh raw turkey only lasts 2 days, so why are you selling them on the 19th with a best before 28th. Looks like we are having chicken on Xmas day, thanks @SparFoodhall for opening until 10pm. — Ian Frame (@Ianframe) December 24, 2023

"It's shocking how you can sell something that's rotten and then leave people worried where they are going to eat another turkey with limited time left."

Pictures showed the "slimy" and "rancid" turkey, which had developed purple colouring.

Can't believe I've just defrosted my Turkey and it's Rotten! Christmas Ruined! #ChristmasRuined pic.twitter.com/DnTVzotcqj — Presuming Ed (@JamesOldham) December 24, 2023

Another supermarket was blasted, with one customer writing: "Loving your Turkey crown which is rotten two days before its use by date.

"They had paid £13.60 for the turkey crown which had a best before date of 26 December."

A further Aldi customer penned: "@AldiUK Christmas ruined, thanks for the rotten turkey.

"Research tells me that a fresh raw turkey only lasts two days so why are you selling them on the 19th with a best before date on the 28th? Looks like we are having chicken on Christmas day."