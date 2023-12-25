Furious Brits slam 'disgusting' and 'rotten' supermarket Christmas turkeys

25 December 2023, 08:32

Furious families have taken to Twitter to slam their 'disgusting' turkeys
Furious families have taken to Twitter to slam their 'disgusting' turkeys. Picture: Twitter/X
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Furious Brits have taken to social media to slam their "disgusting" and "rotten" turkeys that arrived days before Christmas.

With turkey often the centre piece of most Christmas dinners, excited Brits had gone to check on their turkeys in the run up to the big day, only for several to find the bird had gone "rotten".

One user wrote: "Christmas Day officially ruined. Purchased this earlier and it's rotten. It smells absolutely disgusting.

"It's shocking how you can sell something that's rotten and then leave people worried where they are going to eat another turkey with limited time left."

Pictures showed the "slimy" and "rancid" turkey, which had developed purple colouring.

Another supermarket was blasted, with one customer writing: "Loving your Turkey crown which is rotten two days before its use by date.

"They had paid £13.60 for the turkey crown which had a best before date of 26 December."

A further Aldi customer penned: "@AldiUK Christmas ruined, thanks for the rotten turkey. 

"Research tells me that a fresh raw turkey only lasts two days so why are you selling them on the 19th with a best before date on the 28th? Looks like we are having chicken on Christmas day."

