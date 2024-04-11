Fury as Fujitsu awarded government contract despite Post Office scandal

11 April 2024, 10:47

Fujitsu has been given a £155k contract by the National Nuclear Laboratory, LBC understands
Fujitsu has been given a £155k contract by the National Nuclear Laboratory, LBC understands. Picture: Alamy
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

Fujitsu has been awarded its first government contract of the year, despite the company still being embroiled in the Post Office scandal, LBC understands.

The National Nuclear Laboratory, which is owned and operated by the government, has awarded the firm a £155k contract for 'software support' until 2025.

The Liberal Democrats have called for the contract to be “paused immediately”,.

Richmond Park MP Sarah Olney told LBC “this contract needs to be paused immediately whilst the Post Office inquiry continues.”

Olney, who is the Lib Dem treasury spokesperson added “this company is embroiled in the Post Office's industrial scale lies, which saw over two decades of misjustice."

The contract, published by procurement data provider Tussell, is for “software support” and is due to run until 31 March 2025.

It marks the first government contract with Fujitsu in 2024, whereas the company had been awarded six contracts by this same time last year.

Imran Hussain, the Labour MP for Bradford East, posted on X “once again the Tories prove that they believe that failure is something to be rewarded, and that they believe no scandal is too great to be a barrier in getting a government contract”.

He added “is it really any wonder that people think the government is broken and corrupt”.

The National Nuclear Laboratory have been approached for comment.

