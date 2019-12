General Election 2019: Voters head to polls across the UK

Polling stations in 650 constituencies across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland opened at 07:00 GMT.

Polls will close at 22:00 GMT.

The contest is the first to be held in December in almost a century.

It is the third General Election in 5 years.