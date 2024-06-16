Live

General Election LIVE: Poll suggests Tory wipe-out on July 4, as Sunak insists 'only election itself matters'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak has said that the only poll that matters is on July 4, after a new survey suggested that the Conservatives could be destined for a General Election wipeout.

The Survation poll suggests that the Conservatives could win only 72 seats at next month's election, down from the 365 they won at the 2019 vote.

The same poll has Labour on 456 seats, up from 203 at the 2019 election - which would hand them a huge majority of 262.

Mr Sunak has vowed to keep fighting and said that a vote for right-wing rivals Reform UK is tantamount to a vote for Labour and Sir Keir Starmer.