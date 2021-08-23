Gogglebox star Mary Cook dies aged 92

Mary Cook appeared on Gogglebox with Marina Wingrove. Picture: Channel 4

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid after Gogglebox star Mary Cook died in hospital at the age of 92.

Former hospitality worker Mary joined the Channel 4 programme in 2016 alongside fellow Bristolian Marina Wingrove.

Her death was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by Channel 4 and Studio Lambert, which makes the programme, on behalf of her family.

Channel 4 announced the news in a statement: "We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side.

"She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew."

We are so saddened to hear of the loss of Gogglebox star Mary Cook. Our love and thoughts are with Mary’s family, friends, and Marina. https://t.co/TTWvIwG7Xp — Channel 4 (@Channel4) August 23, 2021

Before being invited to join Gogglebox, Cook and Wingrove became friends at a retirement village more than 10 years ago.

The pair "became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky moments", the statement added.

Mary and Marina had previously revealed they were discovered by producers while on their way to do the shopping at Asda.

Marina said: "I went across to catch the bus down to Asda and this young girl comes up to me and says "do you ever watch Gogglebox?"

"I said, "well I have done" and she said "do you want to be on it?" I thought, "I’m game for a laugh, like".

"Then she said "have you got a friend?" And like that, Mary came round the corner on her scooter."

The pair did not feature on the latest season of the show which took place during lockdown.

The pair were temporarily absent from the programme because of the pandemic; however, they returned in May's series finale of the programme.

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford paid tribute to Cook on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of Cook and Wingrove, she wrote: "Rest in Peace Mary."

Broadchurch star Joe Sims tweeted: "RIP Mary. One of #Bristol's finest. You were a little, naughty ray of sunshine on #Gogglebox lots of love to everyone lucky enough to have known her x".

Mary's death comes after Gogglebox's Pete McGarry died from bowel cancer in June.

A statement issued on behalf of the family said: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Pete McGarry passed away at the age of 71 this weekend with his family by his side after a short illness.

"Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. Our thoughts are with Linda, their children and grandchildren."

In May 2020 Gogglebox fans were left devastated when June Bernicoff died at the age of 82.

The retired teacher passed away following a short illness that was not related to coronavirus, Channel 4 said in a statement.