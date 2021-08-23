Gogglebox star Mary Cook dies aged 92

23 August 2021, 14:01

Mary Cook appeared on Gogglebox with Marina Wingrove
Mary Cook appeared on Gogglebox with Marina Wingrove. Picture: Channel 4

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid after Gogglebox star Mary Cook died in hospital at the age of 92.

Former hospitality worker Mary joined the Channel 4 programme in 2016 alongside fellow Bristolian Marina Wingrove.

Her death was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by Channel 4 and Studio Lambert, which makes the programme, on behalf of her family.

Channel 4 announced the news in a statement: "We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side. 

"She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew."

Before being invited to join Gogglebox, Cook and Wingrove became friends at a retirement village more than 10 years ago.

The pair "became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky moments", the statement added.

Mary and Marina had previously revealed they were discovered by producers while on their way to do the shopping at Asda. 

Marina said: "I went across to catch the bus down to Asda and this young girl comes up to me and says "do you ever watch Gogglebox?"

"I said, "well I have done" and she said "do you want to be on it?" I thought, "I’m game for a laugh, like".

"Then she said "have you got a friend?" And like that, Mary came round the corner on her scooter."

The pair did not feature on the latest season of the show which took place during lockdown. 

The pair were temporarily absent from the programme because of the pandemic; however, they returned in May's series finale of the programme.

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford paid tribute to Cook on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of Cook and Wingrove, she wrote: "Rest in Peace Mary."

Broadchurch star Joe Sims tweeted: "RIP Mary. One of #Bristol's finest. You were a little, naughty ray of sunshine on #Gogglebox lots of love to everyone lucky enough to have known her x".

Mary's death comes after Gogglebox's Pete McGarry died from bowel cancer in June.

A statement issued on behalf of the family said: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Pete McGarry passed away at the age of 71 this weekend with his family by his side after a short illness. 

"Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. Our thoughts are with Linda, their children and grandchildren."

In May 2020 Gogglebox fans were left devastated when June Bernicoff died at the age of 82.

The retired teacher passed away following a short illness that was not related to coronavirus, Channel 4 said in a statement.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police outside the offices of ITN on Grays Inn Road, London, after a group of protesters "unlawfully gained access" to the building.

Anti-vaxxers storm ITN studios in London and 'chase' presenter Jon Snow
The Taliban warned the Afghan that he would be hunted.

Afghan man who helped snare Taliban drug dealers warned he will be 'hunted'
Tennessee Flooding

Dozens still missing after floods surge through Tennessee

US vice president Kamala Harris, left, and Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

Kamala Harris sidesteps questions about US policies in Afghanistan
US Afghanistan

One killed by gunfire amid chaotic evacuations at Kabul airport
Waves pound a seawall in Montauk, New York as Tropical Storm Henri affects the Atlantic coast

Slow-moving storm Henri drenches north-eastern United States

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Defence Minister warns of 'very real security threat' from Islamic State at Kabul airport
Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name

Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name
'Dramatically complacent' government damaging UK's place on world stage, Ex-NATO chief

'Dramatically complacent' government damaging UK's place on world stage, Ex-NATO chief
'Terrible' Tories are 'outsourcing' UK carbon emissions, Green Party peer claims

'Terrible' Tories are 'outsourcing' UK carbon emissions, Green Party peer claims
Women at Kabul airport crushed in 'horrendous' scenes, journalist tells LBC

Women at Kabul airport crushed in 'horrendous' scenes, journalist tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London