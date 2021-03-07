Government has a 'moral duty' to give NHS staff more than 1% pay rise, Lisa Nandy says

7 March 2021, 11:46

By Megan White

The Government has a "moral duty to look after the people who have looked after us", Labour's Lisa Nandy has told LBC amid the ongoing row over the 1% pay rise for NHS staff.

Speaking to Swarbrick on Sunday, the shadow foreign secretary said as the Government had budgeted for a 2.1 per cent pay rise in the NHS five year plan, that should be the "floor, but not the ceiling" of negotiations.

She said there is a "strong case for NHS staff, after the year that we’ve had, to see a significant rise" in pay.

Ministers have defended the rise amid a growing backlash, with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson telling Tom Swarbrick that the Government have "stated what we can afford."

But Ms Nandy said there is "no excuse" for breaking the 2.1 per cent commitment and urged the Government to rethink.

She told LBC: “In the long-term plan for the NHS, the Government budgeted for a 2.1 per cent pay rise.

“They actually put that into legislation last year because they wanted to give nurses a cast iron guarantee that after a decade of falling pay, that this was something the Government was absolutely committed to.

“We think that promise, at a minimum, must be honoured – there is no excuse after the year that nurses have had for breaking that commitment, particularly since it was budgeted for in the NHS’ five year plan.

“We think that should form the start of negotiations – the floor, but not the ceiling.”

Asked about the unions’ demand for a 12.5 per cent, Ms Nandy continued: “2.1 per cent is what the Government promised, and didn’t just promise, they actually wrote it into legislation they were so keen to show they could be trusted to keep their word.

“All we’re saying is that ought to be the starting point for going into these negotiations.

“I think there is a strong case for NHS staff, after the year that we’ve had, to see a significant rise – especially when you consider that they’ve actually seen falling wages for some considerable time now since the Conservative Party came to office.

“I think there’s an economic case around this as well.

“These are the people who have gone out and put themselves at risk and their families at risk for the last year, they’re exhausted, they’ve gone the extra mile to look after us.

“It’s also that when you put money into the pockets of low and middle income earners, they go out and spend it on the high street, they don’t put it into offshore savings accounts, they go and spend it in local businesses.

“Our economy is incredibly fragile at the moment, it makes economic sense to do this, but most of all there is a moral duty to look after the people who have looked after us.”

Speaking to Swarbrick on Sunday, Mr Williamson insisted there is a "real commitment" to the NHS.

He said: “There is a real commitment to our NHS, that’s why we’re putting an extra £6 billion in this year, this commitment for almost £34 billion extra going into it.

“This is part of a process.”

Asked whether ministers could look at the move again, Mr Williamson said: “We’ve stated what we can afford.

“We mustn’t forget the context that there’s almost three-quarters of a million people who are out of work, we’ve had one of the largest economic shocks, but we’ve always been clear that this is part of a process but we do value the NHS, that’s why we continue to invest in it at such record levels.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak says he is working to increase tax on online retailers, such as Jeff Bezos' Amazon.

Rishi Sunak working with US on new 'Amazon Tax', reports say

DUP leader Arlene Foster told Swarbrick on Sunday there was a “real need to replace the protocol”.

NI Protocol 'absolutely devastating' for the region, Arlene Foster tells LBC
Pope Francis surrounded by shells of destroyed churches

Pope calls on Christians to forgive and rebuild amid ruins of churches in Iraq
Dual national Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, has been held in Iran since 2016

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has ankle tag removed following five-year detention in Iran
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

China tells Biden to reverse ‘dangerous practice’ on Taiwan

John Lewis on Edmund Pettus Bridge in 2012

Bloody Sunday memorial to honour late civil rights giants

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim
Students fear 'no tolerance' approach to marking on return to school, reveals leader

Students fear 'no tolerance' approach to marking on return to school, reveals leader
David Lammy's attack on 'measly' 1% pay proposal for NHS workers

David Lammy's attack on 'measly' 1% pay proposal for NHS workers
13% pay rise for HMRC changes debate on NHS dispute, Maajid Nawaz insists

13% pay rise for HMRC changes debate on NHS dispute, Maajid Nawaz insists
'Hang your head in shame': Callers bitter clash over NHS pay row

'Hang your head in shame': Callers' bitter clash over NHS pay row
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe saga 'failure' of British diplomacy, husband fears

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe saga 'failure' of British diplomacy, husband fears

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London